Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize shatters auction record at $103.5M; proceeds to help Ukrainian child refugees

 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize...

The Independent

Dmitry Muratov sells Nobel peace prize at auction for record $103.5m, with proceeds going to Ukraine

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize for a record $103.5m (£84.3m) to aid Ukrainian children displaced by Russia’s unprovoked war. Mr Muratov, the 60-year-old editor-in-chief of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper and a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, received the Nobel Peace Prize last year along with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa for fighting for the freedom of the press under challenging conditions. Monday’s auction proceedings will go towards Unicef’s humanitarian appeal for Ukraine’s displaced children, said Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale in New York.According to the auction house, the winning bid...
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
Fortune

Europe places Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover on the sanctions list

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover has been targeted as part of the sixth package of economic sanctions by the European Union. Former Russian gymnast and ex-member of parliament Alina Kabaeva...
Fortune

‘This is criminal activity’: Russia is selling stolen Ukrainian grain in Syrian ports as Putin holds world hostage over food

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. More ships flying the Russian flag have reportedly been spotted unloading Ukrainian grain abroad, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues using the threat of a global hunger crisis to coerce Western countries into lifting their sanctions on Russia.
The Independent

Putin should not negotiate on disarming nuclear weapons yet, says former Russian president

Moscow should not engage in negotiations with Washington on nuclear disarmament until the United States has “crawled” back to have talks, a former Russian president has said.Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, suggested that US-Russia relations are so frosty they have been plunged into extreme sub-zero temperatures.Since 1981, starting under the US presidency of Ronald Regan, Russia and the US have negotiated a series of nuclear arms reduction treaties. But there has been a dramatic decline in relations between the two world superpowers since Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine since 24...
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Peace Prize#Auction#Refugees#Charity#Russian#Ukrainian#The Associated Press
US News and World Report

Timeline: the Bolsheviks to Putin: a History of Russian Defaults

LONDON (Reuters) - In 1918, Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky told Western creditors aghast at the Bolsheviks' repudiation of Russia's external debt: "Gentlemen, you were warned." He reminded them that dismissal of Tsarist-era debt had been a key manifesto of the failed uprising in 1905. More than a century later, Russia...
Variety

Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for World Refugee Day: ‘Seeking Safety Is a Right’

Click here to read the full article. Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, during World Refugee Day. Stiller is currently visiting Ukraine in the role of a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Since Saturday, Stiller has traveled through Poland and Ukraine, where he has met with people forced to flee their homes due to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he visited occupied settlements in the Kyiv Region, including the residential areas of Kyiv. According to a press release from the official website for Zelenskyy, Stiller and Ukraine’s UNHCR representative...
Fox News

Pope Francis creates confusion as Putin's war against Ukraine rages

The Holy See has consistently deployed its "soft power" in the world of foreign affairs and relations among states. From helping resolve historic border disputes like the Treaty of Tordesillas in 1494 to securing the release of UK soldiers taken by Iran in 2007, the Holy See has for several hundred years provided constructive intervention into global problems.
