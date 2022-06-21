ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The sooner the Baker Mayfield situation is resolved, the better for everyone

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL, like many businesses, is driven by deadlines. When it comes to the potential trade of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the deadline widely is viewed as the start of training camp. The truth is that the sooner the situation is resolved the better off everyone will be. The...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Seahawks#American Football
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his deal with the team and is hoping to secure a contract extension to remain in his hometown. “I was born and raised here,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy