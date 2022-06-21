Severe Weather Statement issued for Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 18:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern McCook County in southeastern South Dakota Northern Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, or 8 miles west of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Marion around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Parker and Monroe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO