CDs Are Back! Listen to New Music From Beyoncé, BTS & More With These Portable CD Players

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

CDs are back in rotation! If you grew up in the ’80s or ’90s, digital discs were pretty common, but younger millennials and most Gen Zers may not be as familiar with CDs and especially CD players.

Although streaming reigns as the most popular way that consumers listen to music, vinyl has enjoyed a major comeback and CDs saw a jump in sales for the first time in 20 years. According to data compiled by the RIAA , CD sales spiked to 46.6 million in 2021, which is a 47.7 percent increase from the previous year.

To be fair, CDs never officially disappeared from stores; they’re just not as popular as they used to be. The tide seems to be changing though. BTS hopped on the seemingly retro trend with the release of their heavily anticipated Proof album , and Beyoncé is the latest music megastar to usher in a CD revival by way of her forthcoming seventh studio album Renaissance , out July 29. And if you’re a BeyHive member who bought one of the four Renaissance box sets from Queen Bey’s website, you might want to invest in a portable CD player, if you haven’t already.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of affordable CD players that you can buy online or purchase in store (at select retailers). From portable Bluetooth CD players that can be paired with other devices to boomboxes and vintage-inspired options for nostalgia junkies, this list has a little bit of everything.

Lukasa Compact CD Player

$57.87


$79.99


28% OFF


Buy Now

1

Suitable for home or on-the-go, this portable CD player from Lukasa offers up high-fidelity and clear sound, with stereo earbuds. Features include up to 100 seconds of anti-skip protection for CDs and 180 seconds for MP3, a rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of play time, and seven functions to transform this mini CD player into a Bluetooth HiFi speaker, a mini home audio boombox and more. Included in the box are a Bluetooth CD player, a pair of earphones, AUX cable, USB cable, user manual, and a bag to carry the portable player around.

HOTT C105 Compact CD Player

$99.99


$199.99


50% OFF


Buy Now

1

The HOTT C105 Portable CD Player features HiFi Bluetooth 5.0, an FM Transmitter, a built-in 1800 mAh rechargeable battery, touch vibration buttons, and an automatic back light. This compact and lightweight portable CD player measures 5.6 inches and provides 40 seconds of CD anti-jumping protection and 120 seconds of MP3 CD anti-jumping protection, allowing you to enjoy music in a stable state. For a cheaper option from the same brand try the Hott 204 CD player on sale for $49.99 (regular $99) .

Gimigo Portable CD Player

$45.99


Buy Now

1

The Gimigo Portable CD Player can double as a décor item for your living room, bedroom, home office and more. The wall-mountable player features a desk stand to place it in a solid surface, plus it has remote control. This CD player is equipped with Bluetooth, FM Radio, and an LCD display screen that clearly shows the playing modes or set the time, and it has an alarm clock. For another compact boombox design try the Dpnao CD Player ($57.89) .

Studebaker Retro Portable CD Player

$40


$59.99


33% OFF


Buy Now

1

Prefer the retro look?  The Studebaker SB3703 personal CD player blends vintage aesthetic with modern functions like an FM radio features, 60-second anti-skip protection, bass boost, digital LCD display and programmable memory. This compact, lightweight device comes in three colors including mint green and pink and black . The CD player requires 2 AA batteries (sold separately) and includes a headphone jack, earbuds, and a mini USB port so the unit can be powered through a computer or another USB power source.

Jensen Portable CD Player with Bass Boost

$27.50


$


Buy Now

1

Need something more affordable? The JENSEN CD-60R Portable CD Player retails for less than $30. This slim unit has a compact, lightweight design and features 60 second anti-skip protection and digital LCD display, along with the usual skip/search, play/pause and repeat functions, and programmable memory. It also has an FM scan radio with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and comes with earbuds. The portable CD player operates on 2 AA batteries (buy them here ) and has an automatic power off feature, so you do won’t have to worry about draining the batteries.

Sony BoomBox with CD Player

$99.99


$


Buy Now

1

An oldie but goodie. This Sony Boombox has received a 4.5 out of 5 star rating thanks to thousands of positive reviews. The Bluetooth boombox connects to select smartphones with NFC One-touch, while the plug-in USB allows you to play audio files or to transfer them from CDs. Turn up the power with Mega Bass and give your whole sound a boost courtesy of the dual speakers. This Sony Boombox is available at major retailers including Best Buy and Amazon .

KEiiD Bluetooth CD Player with Speakers

$218.99


$


Buy Now

1

The Keiid CD Player “looks as good as it sounds,” according to one customer review. This handcrafted CD player boasts a wooden finish with rich, clear sound; Bluetooth for easy connection to other devices, a built-in mic for handsfree calls, a 5-inch LCD display screen, FM radio, up to 12 preset functions, USB flash drive and SD card playback.

Hammacher Schlemmer Bluetooth DVD And TV Boombox

$229.95


$


Buy Now

1

This DVD/TV boombox hybrid works as its own little entertainment hub. The classic boombox plays DVDs, picks up TV stations, and streams music wirelessly. It features a 7″ TFT LCD screen (800 x 480 resolution), an integrated DVD player, plus you can broadcasts from the digital ATSC TV tuner — which picks up over-the-air HD stations. Stream music wirelessly from a smartphone or tablet and plays audio through twin full-range, 5-watt speakers with bass boost. The boombox can play digital music from USB memory sticks, SD/SDHC cards, CDs, an external MP3 player via its auxiliary port, or from the integrated AM/FM radio.

