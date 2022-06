NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many travelers have started to take note of the Nashville International Airport’s ongoing transformation projects. With all of the removals made throughout the airport, new additions such as shops, restaurants, and hotels are only some of the things in BNA’s future. BNA officials told us that it is a massive project that will give travelers more things to do inside the airport that embody the essence of Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO