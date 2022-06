LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities provided updates on three street projects on Tuesday. The projects are as follows:. A Lincoln on the Move street investment project to enhance Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th streets is on schedule for completion by December. The project includes new pavement, one new lane in each direction with a raised center median, new roundabouts at South 44th, South 48th and South 52nd streets, new water main, new sanitary sewer, box culvert drainage extensions, new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance, and utility work. Seeding is scheduled for spring 2023.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO