ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

1 of 4 who escaped federal prison satellite camp in Virginia surrenders

By Associated Press
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3pBh_0gGnia0O00

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Officials say one of four inmates who escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend has turned himself in.

PREVIOUS: Four inmates who escaped Virginia federal prison camp still on the run

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service as saying that Tavaraes Lajuane Graham showed up at the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg early Sunday.

Inmates Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw are still at large. Kevin Connolly is a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Connolly says investigators are following up on leads on the remaining escapees. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,000 per escapee for information leading to their capture.

The Petersburg’s satellite camp houses 185 prisoners and is one of many found around the country, according to the Bureau of Prisons. They are often adjacent to or adjoining to the prison’s main building, and provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the prisoners’ escape and are taking part in the search. Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Richmond, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Connolly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Camp#U S Marshals Service#The Federal Correctional#Petersburg#The Bureau Of Prisons#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy