A week ago today, a heat wave rolled through Columbus, Ohio, and right in the middle of it, the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center suffered from a power outage. At 2:30 that afternoon, all of the power went out, leaving the dogs in the shelter at risk. While the shelter does have a generator, it only connects to parts of their building and not the entire thing.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO