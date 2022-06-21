Nash college students earn academic honors

Colleges, universities and honor societies have announced the following academic honors for students from Nash County and surrounding areas.

GRADUATIONS

• David Griffin of Spring Hope graduated in May from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. Griffin received a Bachelor of Science degree.

• Kaylei Brown, a marine science major from Bailey, graduated May 7 from Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

• Isaiah Dwane Jones of Castalia graduated from Mars Hill University in Mars Hill during its spring commencement ceremony on May 21, receiving a master’s degree in management.

• Seth Davis from Nashville graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, with a Master of Science degree in athletic training from OU’s College of Health Sciences and Professions in the spring.

MEMBERSHIPS

• Andrea Layton of Spring Hope, Tina Sherrod of Middlesex, Melissa Balch of Nashville, Angelica Charles, Ashleigh Glover and LaToya McCurdy, all of Rocky Mount, were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society in April at East Carolina University in Greenville. Audrey Ulrich of Rocky Mount was inducted into PKP at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. About 25,000 students, faculty members, professional staff members and alumni are inducted each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

• Amber Hinson of Nashville and Tashaunna Hughes of Rocky Mount were inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society in March at N.C. State University in Raleigh.

• Katie Farrell of Bailey and Angelica Charles of Rocky Mount were initiated into the Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honor society at East Carolina University in April. ODK welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities. Initiates must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

• Benjamin Melnyk of Rocky Mount was initiated into the Campbell University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, in April at Campbell University in Buies Creek.

• Kirti K. Patel of Rocky Mount, a junior with nutrition and economics majors and a chemistry minor, was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, billed as the nation’s oldest and most honored college honorary society, in April at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Patel is among 236 UNC-Chapel Hill inductees. Less than 1% of all college students qualify for acceptance.

HONORS LISTS

• Heather Perry of Bailey was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, for the spring and fall semesters. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a full-time student must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

• Regan Sierra Sellers of Middlesex was named to the dean’s list at Mars Hill University in Mars Hill for the spring and fall semesters. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and carry no grade below a C.

• Connor Forlenzo, a marketing pre-major from Rocky Mount, was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, for the spring semester. The dean’s list honors students with GPAs between 3.5 and 3.99.

• Bryar Frank of Rocky Mount has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Students must achieve a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits in order to earn dean’s list recognition.

• Christina Nordman of Spring Hope and Gwendolyn Harris of Rocky Mount were named to the winter 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 are named to the president’s list.

• Latoya Williams of Rocky Mount was named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

• Kayla Miller of Rocky Mount was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Miller is studying to obtain a bachelor’s degree in health and kinesiology. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours.

• Tabitha Murphy of Castalia and Latoya Williams and Elizabeth Bullard, both of Rocky Mount, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above receive the honor.