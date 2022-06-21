WWE Airs Tim White Tribute Package To Kick Off Monday Night Raw (Video)

With injuries plaguing the company, WWE decided to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Brock Lesnar yet again for SummerSlam, and that’s a problem. WWE is dealing with huge injuries at the top of their babyface depth chart. Cody Rhodes is sidelined up to nine months after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Randy Orton could potentially miss the remainder of 2022 due to a back injury. The latter hurts WWE the most, as reports indicated that Orton was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.
