ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

By Mollie Smith
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection...

ktvl.com

Comments / 5

Related
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Ashland's Nixle alert system getting upgrades this year

Ashland, Or. — As a follow-up to the Pam Marsh agency meeting that occurred last week, alert systems throughout Jackson and Josephine county are going through changes. Making sure authorities can reach residents about fire and evacuation information is a critical priority as temperatures begin to rise throughout the Rogue Valley.
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

Kruise on in: Annual car event spins through Klamath Falls

Are you ready for classic cars and local culture? Then it’s time for the Kruise of Klamath. The annual Kruise began Thursday evening, kicking off a weekend of events. The festivities will be highlighted by Saturday’s all-day car show, called Show ‘n Shine, where participating vehicles will be parked along Main Street between 3rd and 11th streets, viewable by the public after 9:00 a.m. Food will be available from local vendors. Attendance on Saturday is free.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
mybasin.com

MULTIPLE IN-CUSTODY APPARENT OVERDOSES IN JAIL, LOCAL AGENCIES RESPOND QUICKLY

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail Adults-In-Custody (AIC) are in a local hospital today after an apparent overdose. At 11:25 this morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Corrections deputy was nearby when an AIC began suffering from an apparent medical emergency. The deputy responded with Jail medical to begin treatment and a second AIC also began exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Infrastructure#Barnett Stewart#Redflex
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/20 – Child Dies After Water Rescue In Eagle Point; Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Setting Pacific Pride Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released updated information that as of 8:55 p.m on 6/18., the 7-year-old child in Saturday’s Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Logos Public Charter School erects safety fence in response to Robb Elementary shooting

MEDFORD — As a response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one charter school in the Medford School District has taken action on their own campus. Logos Public Charter School just erected a 850 foot fence around the school's perimeter that includes a wiring at the top to ensure that no intruder can enter into the school by climbing over.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Truck crash shuts down northbound I5 lanes in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a secondary crash which ODOT said has been cleared. UPDATE 4:25 pm: Interstate 5's northbound slow lane is now open, the fast lane is still closed. A truck crash has blocked...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Two inmates overdose inside Jackson County jail

MEDFORD — Two people lodged at the Jackson County jail were taken to the hospital Monday, June 20, after apparent overdoses. At 11:25 am, corrections officers began treating a person in custody for overdose symptoms when a second person began exhibiting similar symptoms. The Medford Police Department, Medford Fire,...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Ask10: When will construction at Asante Hospital be completed?

Medford, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lauri wrote in and asked: "When is the construction going to be done at Asante Hospital on Barnett? What exactly are they doing? Is there going to be more parking? It was a nightmare to find a parking spot before, and now most of the spots are valet-only"
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy