BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced to prison in connection with a fatal overdose in Joppa. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander sentenced Aaron Arthur Fields (A.K.A. “Handz”), 33, of Baltimore, to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for distribution of controlled substances, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent … Continue reading "Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose" The post Drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with fatal Joppa overdose appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO