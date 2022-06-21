Fourth of July Reminder: No Fireworks in Marin, Please

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO