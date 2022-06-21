Fourth of July Reminder: No Fireworks in Marin, Please
By NorthBay biz Staff
northbaybiz.com
2 days ago
One gently floating ember from a cookout or a firecracker could ignite widespread tragedy in Marin County’s parched landscape. The Marin County Fire Department is urging all residents and visitors to remember that fireworks are illegal in the county, not just on the upcoming Fourth of July weekend but at all...
A mountain lion was seed today in the area of Turnsworth Avenue and Edgewood Road in Redwood City, police said. “If sighted, bring your pets inside, stay indoors and call 911,” the Redwood City Police Department said. Learn more safety tips here: https://wildlife.ca.gov.
The Sonoma-Marin Fair takes place this weekend in Petaluma. Photo courtesy of Will Bucquoy. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. The Sonoma-Marin Fair...
The County of Sonoma Department of Health Services has issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Heat Advisory for parts of the county from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The heat alert applies to inland areas of Sonoma County, where high temperatures...
A badger has taken up residence on a Walnut Creek woman's front porch. The problem is that the wildlife museum told her it can’t be captured because it’s illegal to trap badgers. “I’ve called every agency in California and even the feds,” said resident Dani Miller. “Seriously, there...
It’s the summer solstice, the longest day of the year with nearly 15 hours of sunlight, and much of the Bay Area had its hottest day since September 2020. San Francisco had a high temperature of at least 92 degrees, Concord got up to 97 degrees, in Santa Rosa it was 101 degrees, and KGO’s Drew Tuma tells us that in San Jose it was 102. [SFGate]
REDWOOD CITY – A 20-acre brush fire prompted evacuation orders and injured a firefighter as it grew to seven alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.Around 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the evacuation orders had been downgraded to warnings and "all warnings are lifted." The fire was 5% contained.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. The first fire, known as the Colton Fire, was contained after burning several acres.Meanwhile, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size,...
CONCORD, CALIF. – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) today announced fire investigators have determined fireworks were the cause of the early morning June 17 grassfire that originated in the open space south of Jacqueline Drive, Pittsburg. The fire threatened some 100 homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of approximately 2,200 residents.
Moonsoonal moisture is on its way over California this week, which will bring the possibility of some light rain, and also, more ominously, lightning in some already fire-prone areas. Everyone here will recall the apocalyptic summer of 2020, when lightning-sparked wildfires consumed huge swaths of our region — all of...
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
Northern California's Sonoma County is a dream destination for wine and food lovers. The area's diverse geography and multitude of microclimates provide an optimal environment for producing world-class, terroir-driven wines and bountiful local foods. Sonoma is home to more than 425 wineries and nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards that span 19 American Viticultural Areas from the Pacific Coast to the Mayacamas Mountains. In addition to wine tastings, many of these top Sonoma wineries host special events like dinners and live music performances. Read on to learn more about the delicious wines and inviting atmospheres offered in Sonoma's wine country.
Plans for the return of a Pink Saturday event in the Castro have been canceled just four days before Pride Weekend. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) revoked the permits for 'A Touch of Pink', a Pink Saturday event that was set to take place in the heart of the Castro.
OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. North Bay Interior Mountains-North Bay Interior Valleys-San Francisco Bay Shoreline-East Bay Interior Valleys-Santa Cruz Mountains-Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose-Eastern Santa Clara Hills-East Bay Hills-Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio-Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument-Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley-Including the cities of Angwin, Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa,Napa, San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Daly City, Berkeley, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon,Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Day Valley, San Jose, Blackhawk, Greenfield, King City, and Salinas 209 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a solo crash in west Petaluma on Sunday night. Thirty-eight-year-old Brandon Evans of Petaluma crashed near a SMART train crossing. Investigators believe he may have hit a concrete median just before the crossing, throwing him off the motorcycle. The bike then collided with a power pole, knocking out power to the rail crossing. Evans died at the scene.
A heat wave could make for a balmy start to summer for much of Northern California, causing the Bay Area’s air quality to fall to unhealthy levels as temperatures soar into the 90s and 100s for much of the region. A Spare the Air alert was issued for Tuesday...
