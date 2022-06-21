Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
yourbigsky.com
2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before. Bryannita Nicholson,...
The man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store surrendered without incident to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Bellflower two days after the shooting, a prosecution witness testified Wednesday. Deputy Ryan Sauls told the downtown Los Angeles jury that he went to...
LOS ANGELES — A former girlfriend of murder accused Nipsey Hussle testified on Monday that she saw a murder suspect loading bullets into a gun shortly before the beloved rapper was killed in front of his South Los Angeles store. . Brianita Nicholson, who admitted in the stands that...
LOS ANGELES – A key prosecution witness in the trial of the man charged with rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing testified Tuesday that she went to police when she learned her car was being sought by detectives, while acknowledging she had made errors in her testimony that a defense attorney pointed out was contradicted by surveillance video collected near the scene of the shooting.
HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Robbery Detectives and Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force identified and arrested a robbery suspect in the Hollywood region of Los Angeles. The LAPD reported on May 8, around 5:40 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Grachik Melkonyan, 30,...
A man who was caught on video attacking an Asian American family at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North Hollywood in May has been charged with a hate crime, officials announced Wednesday. Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar, faces one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery, along with a […]
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a wrongful death suit brought against Marion "Suge" Knight by relatives of a man run over and killed by the former rap mogul with a pickup truck in Compton in 2015.
LOS ANGELES – The LAPD announced an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Baldwin Hills that left a 17 year old dead, and a 23 year old injured June 18. The arrest was made possible due to another driving taking a photo of the shooters car. The...
A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident.
Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency's Elysian Park academy.
LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
Two-Vehicle Crash on Wrightcrest Drive Left One Fatality. The collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. Authorities said a female driver in a white sedan driving south on La Cienega rear-ended another vehicle for unknown reasons. The collision caused the car to...
An investigation is underway in Lancaster after a man was stabbed during an altercation with a convenience store clerk Tuesday evening. The scene unfolded at around 8 p.m. at the Circle K located on 20th Street West and Avenue J, when the man, a customer of the store, became involved in some sort of altercation with the store clerk on duty. At some point, the incident escalated to the point where the clerk produced a knife and stabbed the man. He is in stable condition after being rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Lancaster Sheriff's station deputies. They were investigating the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. It was not clear if the store clerk was detained during the investigation.
LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter Joanna...
A man reportedly wanted in connection with a homicide investigation was chased by police Monday in the south Los Angeles area, where the motorist got out of his vehicle and ran into an Inglewood neighborhood. The chase, reportedly involving Los Angeles and Hawthorne police, went to the area of Firmona...
A woman was apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking just before 9 a.m. in a riverbed near Mines and Rimbank avenues in the community about 15 miles southeast of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through the South Bay area were taken into custody late Wednesday morning. The driver reached speeds of up to 115 mph on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway before merging onto the 105 Freeway in San Pedro.
A retired chief who was threatened with jail time for defying a subpoena is now speaking out. He claims he received orders from the top to not ask questions about the "Banditos" during their investigation into an attack on non-Bandito deputies at a party in East L.A.
