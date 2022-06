OMAHA, Neb. -- Notre Dame baseball team’s Cinderella story has come to a close after a 5-1 loss to Texas A&M in the College World Series. The Aggies got off to a hot start, going up 3-0 by the top of the third inning and 5-0 by the top of the fifth, with Brooks Coetzee’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth netting the Irish their lone run.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO