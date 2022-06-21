ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, WI

Seymour residents stay cool amid heat wave

By Paul Steeno
 2 days ago

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV)-Just as some people are getting their power back, a major heat wave has moved into Northeast Wisconsin.

In Seymour, where an EF1 hit on Wednesday night, residents are now finding a way to cool off by going to the public swimming hole at Lake Park. For Lillian Cunningham, the swimming hole has provided entertainment all week.

“When we didn’t have anything to do at home we just came here it was perfect,” said Cunningham.

She was at the swimming hole with several of her friends. She said it’s her favorite spot, the water is always clean and nice and cool, and that’s she’s been coming here for years.

The dip into the cold water perhaps even more refreshing than usual after several days with no power.

“Yes I come here all the time there’s usually barely any people here too,” said Cunningham.

For her friend Aubrey Miller, this is her first time at this swimming hole.

“Coming to the beach is one of the best things to do especially during the summertime,” said Miller

Officials have designated Muehl Public Library as a cooling center for residents. People who need a cool place to hang out can come during business hours and will also get offered free bottles of water.

“Patrons are taxpayers so we wanted to provide this service,” said Elizabeth Timmins who is the library director.

Most of the town lost power on Wednesday night after that tornado ripped through the area. For many, they didn’t get power back until this weekend. Many residents have also been spending those days outside doing hard work cleaning up their yards after the storm.

