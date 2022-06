Should visitors to Volusia County Schools be subject to searches without cause?. The Volusia County School Board approved the advertisement of amendments to 10 of its policies at the June 14 meeting, including Policy 208 E, which is the Student Code of Conduct (Elementary). The board is keeping the same safety and security protocols regarding searches in the policy but are removing the proposed statement that all visitors to Volusia County schools may be subject to searches without cause. That specific sentence is not required by the Department of Justice.

