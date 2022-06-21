Lakers: Steph Curry Outpaces LeBron James in One Intriguing Stat

Steph Curry continues to domiate on the court and on the internet.

The NBA Finals have come and gone. After the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors are once again Champions. Now, as a result of the Warriors being on the main stage, there is one specific player who stood out. That would be the one and only NBA Finals MVP, Steph Curry.

Steph Curry apparently took over the internet and according to Front Office Sports , Curry made a good impression not only this season but especially during the Finals. However, Curry also beat out one of the most well-known players in the NBA, LeBron James .

Curry is the most “favorited” player on the NBA App as of June 13, and his player page has received the most pageviews of any player this season (7.3M). The closest player after him? LeBron James at 6.9M.

Although LeBron James is more than just a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially across the NBA, Steph Curry made fans all over the world remember his talent. After his performance in game four of the NBA Finals, everyone was talking about his massive impact on the series. During game four, Curry scored 43 points, had 10 rebounds, and had 4 assists. He also was shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

The MVP then went on to score 34 points in game six, which won the Warriors the title. Curry also had a 3-point percentage of 54.5% and a field goal percentage of 57.1% that night.

Steph Curry has been a superstar his entire career and proved it after winning another title for the Bay Area.