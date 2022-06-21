ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Steph Curry Outpaces LeBron James in One Intriguing Stat

By Brenna White
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzaRs_0gGneYlI00

Steph Curry continues to domiate on the court and on the internet.

The NBA Finals have come and gone. After the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors are once again Champions. Now, as a result of the Warriors being on the main stage, there is one specific player who stood out. That would be the one and only NBA Finals MVP, Steph Curry.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Steph Curry apparently took over the internet and according to Front Office Sports , Curry made a good impression not only this season but especially during the Finals. However, Curry also beat out one of the most well-known players in the NBA, LeBron James .

Curry is the most “favorited” player on the NBA App as of June 13, and his player page has received the most pageviews of any player this season (7.3M). The closest player after him? LeBron James at 6.9M.

Although LeBron James is more than just a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, especially across the NBA, Steph Curry made fans all over the world remember his talent. After his performance in game four of the NBA Finals, everyone was talking about his massive impact on the series. During game four, Curry scored 43 points, had 10 rebounds, and had 4 assists. He also was shooting 50% from the 3-point line.

The MVP then went on to score 34 points in game six, which won the Warriors the title. Curry also had a 3-point percentage of 54.5% and a field goal percentage of 57.1% that night.

Steph Curry has been a superstar his entire career and proved it after winning another title for the Bay Area.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Who was Caleb Swanigan and what was his cause of death?

CALEB Swanigan made a name for himself playing college ball at Purdue University. On June 21, 2022, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 25. Born April 18, 1997, Caleb Swanigan was known as an American rapper and former NBA player. After a successful career at...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Has 5-Word Message For Everyone Today

Stephen Curry has nothing left to prove. The star point guard led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. He also picked up plenty of individual accolades along the way. In February, Curry was named the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP following a 50-point showcase. He also...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Nba Finals Mvp#Front Office Sports#The Los Angeles Lakers
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Says Stephen Curry Begged Kevin Durant To Join The Warriors To Beat LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe Slams Him By Saying Durant Needed The Warriors To Beat James As Well

One of the biggest topics since the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title has been regarding Kevin Durant and his legacy. KD joining the Warriors in 2016 has been arguably the most controversial move by any NBA superstar and the conversations about how it impacts his legacy and that of the Warriors are never-ending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy