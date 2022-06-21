ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Volunteer Country's 2022 Tennessee Football Preseason Superlatives

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mDZh_0gGneXsZ00

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season inside of Neyland Stadium on September 1st against Ball State. Year two of the Josh Heupel era has plenty of excitement coming, as the Vols will look to build on a 7-6 campaign that saw Tennessee compete down the stretch of every game last season. Heading into camp, we pick our preseason superlatives.

Newcomer of the Year

This is a tough choice as Tennessee has added several important pieces this off-season, but none will likely have the chance to make as big of a splash as USC transfer Bru McCoy. The physically imposing wide receiver has an opportunity to be the receiver opposite Cedric Tillman, and he could change the complexion of Tennessee's offense by making team's have to honor him as much of Tillman. McCoy has the makings to be the newcomer of the year, in our opinion.

Most Valuable Offensive Lineman

From our viewpoint, Darnell Wright was stellar last season, and he has a chance to build on that, even more this season. He will help anchor one of the tackle spots and should continue to improve his draft stock, which was once considered as high as the first round coming out of high school. Wright should be even more complete this season and a huge part of Tennessee's offensive success.

Most Valuable Defensive Lineman/Pass Rusher

Tennessee will hope to find more success up front this season, especially in creating a pass rush. The Vols replace high motor defensive end Matthew Butler who played an immense amount of snaps last fall, as well as veterans Caleb Tremblay and Jay Blakeley. Now, ideally, at the end of the season, the hope for Tennessee will be that this award is way too close to call, and they find a significant presence on the inside and the edge. Omari Thomas immediately pops to mind, but Byron Young gets the nod in this preseason superlative list (which means nothing, by the way).

Player With The Most to Prove

This one is easy. Jalin Hyatt has had high expectations placed upon him going into each of his past two seasons on Rocky Top, but this season, all of the expectations are out there for the right reasons. Hyatt has worked tirelessly to improve his weight, leadership, and overall game. He spends countless hours inside of the facility and heading into his third season on Rocky Top, his chemistry with Hendon Hooker is phenomenal. Hyatt has the attention of Tennessee coaches, and he will get plenty of targets this fall. It is safe to say that he has the most to prove this fall.

Most Overlooked Player

We could go a couple of different directions with this spot, and the pick may surprise some, but there is a good reason for it. Ramel Keyton is our most overlooked player heading into the season. He will be an important piece of Tennessee's depth because of his ability to play on the edge. Throughout his career, Keyton has had his fair share of ups and downs, but he can be productive, and should Tennessee see an injury at receiver on the outside, Keyton's role would become crucial to Tennessee's success.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jeremy Banks is coming off of a monster season in 2021, which he will look to build upon this fall. In his second year in this defense, he will have a chance to run freely and make tackles. Banks will be a player that opposing teams have to scheme around, and he should be setup to put together another impressive campaign.

Most Valuable Player

This one is pretty simple and goes without saying. No one coming into the season is more valuable than Hendon Hooker. He will be the driving force in Tennessee's offense. There is no reason to expand on something most already understand.

Coach of the Year

This is tough, but the coach set up for the most success this season is Glen Elarbee. The veteran offensive line coach has been stellar at piecing together rotations over his career and last season at Tennessee was no different. This season, though, Elarbee's unit looks poised for success under his tutelage. It may be the most veteran group on the team, featuring Darnell Wright, Jerome Carvin, Cooper Mays, and Javontez Spraggins. Depth-wise, the Vols added talent in the 2022 recruiting class, and if they can get consistent play, even if by committee at the second tackle spot, which has plenty of promise with Gerald Mincey, Dayne Davis and Jeremiah Crawford all battling to lock in the position, then Elarbee's unit will be more than productive and essential to Tennessee's success.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Peach State OL Umarov 'Pretty Pumped' For Official Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee will host prized 2023 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High School offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov this weekend for his final official visit before he starts into decision mode. The long-time target for the Vols will return to campus for the first time since January, as he will look to build ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Posts New Pictures from Tennessee Visit

For anyone that was patiently waiting to see Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel posing with a Chuckie doll, well, today is your day. Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman recently wrapped up a visit to the Tennessee Football program in Knoxville. On Tuesday, Beaman posted a series of pictures to his social media from the trip, featuring his family, the Tennessee coaches, and Chuckie (who can be spotted in each photo).
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
VolunteerCountry

Spyre Sports Group Announces NIL Totals

Spyre Sports Group, a marketing agency led by James Clawson, Hunter Baddour, and Sheridan Gannon, as well as several other important behind-the-scenes employees, is the leading NIL initiative regarding Tennessee Athletics. Prior to last year's July 1st NIL effective date, Spyre had already put in ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Baseball Trolled At College World Series

Tennessee baseball is not at the College World Series in Omaha, but the Vols' SEC rivals haven't forgotten them. The top-ranked team throughout the season, Tennessee was knocked out in the super regional by Notre Dame. The Irish pulling off the upset was a welcome sight for those who came to despise UT's brash, in-your-face, bat-flipping style.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Josh Heupel
HBCU Gameday

Randolph Ross Jr. will join father at Tennessee

Not surprising that former NC A&T head track coach Duane Ross will have his son and daughter off the Aggie track team with him at Tennessee. Will any other Aggies follow him to Tennessee? The post Randolph Ross Jr. will join father at Tennessee appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Despite recent setbacks, Smokies optimistic about move back to Knoxville

One of Knoxville’s most famous attractions is coming back to the Old City in the spring of 2025. The Tennessee Smokies — the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs — are relocating back to Knoxville after two decades of playing at Smokies Stadium in Sevier County. The Smokies have had success since moving to their current home — seven playoff appearances, four division titles and a league title — but with 22 years under Smokies Stadium’s belt, the venue is starting to show its age.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

After redshirt year at UT, CA's Tears knocks off rust in California

Coming off a redshirt season, Kavares Tears is trying to make up for lost time this summer by heading west. The former Columbia Academy baseball standout, who just finished his first year at the University of Tennessee, is playing with the Walnut Creek Crawdads of the California Collegiate League. “It...
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols#Usc#Amoun
Kingsport Times-News

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Advocate Andy

Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bbbtv12.com

UT, CNS sign $9.5 million agreement

(Submitted) Oak Ridge, Tenn.—When a major manufacturer in national security wants to augment its technology development and innovate its business processes, where does it turn? For Y-12 National Security Complex, the answer was just down the road at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT). “We have long recognized the...
OAK RIDGE, TN
flyfishings.art

Fishing Guides In Knoxville Tn

Fishing Guides In Knoxville Tn. French broad, knoxville, tn 37920 Full list of top fishing charters in knoxville. Tennessee musky guide steven paul : Enjoy the city of knoxville for its vibrant music scene, market square for local fare, and you can always visit the university of tennessee, home According to customer reviews, knoxville fishing guide service, tennessee musky fishing steven paul, and cherokee lake fishing charter are some of the most popular fishing charters in knoxville, tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy