Do You Love Swimming? See 3,652 Swim Jobs You Might Love

By Gold Medal Mel Stewart
swimswam.com
 3 days ago

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Current photo via Fabio Cetti. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

swimswam.com

Indiana Swim Coach Ray Looze Receives A Raise to $330,000 Per Year

Ray Looze is now one of the highest-paid swimming coaches in the country after receiving another contract upgrade from Indiana. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze and head diving coach Drew Johansen both received raises as part of a coaching contract spending spree by...
INDIANA STATE
swimswam.com

arena Announces Partnership with 2020 Tokyo Olympian, Rhyan White

White joins several of her fellow USA National Teammates as a member of the arena athlete family. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. Global swimwear brand arena is proud to welcome 2020 Tokyo Olympian and 2021 World Champion Rhyan White to its elite swimming...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

arena Announces Partnership with NC State Phenom, Katharine Berkoff

Berkoff is a multiple-time NCAA champion and first-time USA World Championship Team member, currently competing at the championships in Budapest. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. Global swimwear brand arena is proud to welcome former NC State Wolfpack swimmer Katharine Berkoff to its elite...
RALEIGH, NC
State
Texas State
swimswam.com

Shot Clock Shortened In NCAA Women’s Water Polo

Teams will have 30 seconds to put the ball on goal, with the previous shot clock having been 35 seconds. Stock photo via KAP7. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel during a virtual call Tuesday approved reducing the shot clock in women’s water polo to 30 seconds for the 2022-23 academic year. Previously, the shot clock was 35 seconds.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Nathan Scott Commits to FIT Panthers 3 Years After Picking Up The Sport

Texas 6-5A State Championships finalist Nathan Scott sends verbal to Florida Institute of Technology for 2022-23 season. Current photo via Nathan Scott. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
MAGNOLIA, TX
swimswam.com

Women’s 4×200 Free Finals Lineups: Weinstein To Lead Off, Sims Anchoring

LCM (50-meter format) The relay lineups for the finals of the women’s 4×200 free relay have been released, with many changes made from prelims. Despite recording the slowest split on the prelims relay (1:58.35), the United States is having 15-year-old Claire Weinstein lead off, most likely due to her best time of 1:56.94 set in the individual 200 free two days ago. Notably, they are also having her Sandpipers teammate Bella Sims as anchor, a position that usually Katie Ledecky takes. Sims anchored the prelims relay in 1:55.91, which was the fastest out of the entire field. Instead, veterans Leah Smith and Ledecky will be squeezed in between rookies Weinstein and Sims as the second and third legs.
SWIMMING & SURFING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Usa Swimming#Triangle Area#Age Group#Ramah Sports Academy#Rsa#Jewish#Coogs
swimswam.com

Hungarian Zalan Sarkany Commits to ASU with NCAA Scoring Potential

Hungarian Zalan Sarkany brings a converted 1650 free time that would have scored at last year's men's NCAA Championships to Tempe. Current photo via Zalan Sarkany. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Bentley’s Emily Sweet Finalist for Honda Inspiration Award, Appeared on CBS Show

Sweet was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in January 2021, received chemotherapy until August 2021, and had a stem cell procedure in March 2022. Stock photo via Bentley Athletics. NCAA Division II Bentley University senior Emily Sweet was one of three finalists for the Honda Inspiration Award. Sweet also...
