Do You Love Swimming? See 3,652 Swim Jobs You Might Love

LCM (50-meter format) The relay lineups for the finals of the women’s 4×200 free relay have been released, with many changes made from prelims. Despite recording the slowest split on the prelims relay (1:58.35), the United States is having 15-year-old Claire Weinstein lead off, most likely due to her best time of 1:56.94 set in the individual 200 free two days ago. Notably, they are also having her Sandpipers teammate Bella Sims as anchor, a position that usually Katie Ledecky takes. Sims anchored the prelims relay in 1:55.91, which was the fastest out of the entire field. Instead, veterans Leah Smith and Ledecky will be squeezed in between rookies Weinstein and Sims as the second and third legs.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO