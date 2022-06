KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville’s 27th chief of police was going on week two on the job and already checked off some items on his priority list. “It was great to get in the car on Wednesday night, and run along for about six hours with a young officer,” said Chief Paul Noel. “I’ve been out in the community a lot. And you know, we will be going out in the community almost every day, interacting with members of the community.”

