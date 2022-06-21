ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Shipments of Covid-19 vaccine for kids arrive in Bay Area

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipments of Covid-19 vaccine for kids are already beginning to arrive in the...

www.ktvu.com

San José Spotlight

San Jose Vietnamese service center gets infusion of funding

Santa Clara County has renewed its commitment to address the health care gap among its Vietnamese residents. The Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted to dole out nearly $1 million to hire more Vietnamese American Service Center workers and help a nonprofit implement a mental health program targeting Vietnamese seniors in East San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area COVID cases now dropping rapidly after long plateau

Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
BERKELEY, CA
hoodline.com

Backlash expected as San Jose moves forward with new homeless tiny home sites

The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans for four new tiny home sites for homeless residents and an expansion of two other sites. In an 8-2 vote this week, city councilmembers approved the plans that many believe will cause an outcry of concern from the people living in the nearby neighborhoods. The plans are part of the city’s goal to establish 400 new tiny housing units for homeless people that will pull people off the streets and hopefully point them toward permanent housing. According to a recent count, the number of unhoused people in San Jose is up 11% since 2019.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Mayor London Breed Tests Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office Wednesday. Breed, who is vaccinated and boosted is feeling well and will work from home in accordinance with all isolation and quarantine protocols, the statement said. Breed was at the Golden State Warriors parade...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Triple digit heat scalds Bay Area amid heat advisory

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek and Concord are some of the hottest parts of the Bay Area seeing triple digits during a heat advisory. The heat advisory comes during the first official day of summer. Temperatures in the area started out in the 90s and quickly rose to the triple digits, hitting 102 degrees by 4:00 p.m.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Washington Examiner

75 tons of waste removed from homeless camps in Democratic stronghold Berkeley

The San Francisco-area city of Berkeley collected 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The problem is so egregious that city officials discussed the cleanup and ways to handle the crisis in their latest budget proposal. Homelessness worsened during 2021 following more than a year of lockdowns by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the report said.
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

This Bay Area Snack Bar Company Just Got Acquired By a Huge Multinational Company

Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California High-Speed Rail finalizes plans for segment from San Francisco to San Jose

As California High-Speed Rail fights for its life in Sacramento, the agency leading the project is forging ahead with plans to bring the railroad to San Francisco. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSR) on June 10 published the final environmental impact report for the San Francisco-to-San Jose project section. If the report is approved by the authority’s board of directors in August, the project will be environmentally cleared from San Francisco to the northern part of Los Angeles County.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose mayoral candidate seeks change to county jail's pandemic early release policy

SAN JOSE – A San Jose city councilmember and mayoral candidate is making a legislative push to change COVID-19 policies at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, saying efforts to reduce the spread of the disease have resulted in a "revolving door.""I don't want our police force out there arresting folks who are simply going to be back on the streets an hour later," said Councilmember Matt Mahan.Mahan told KPIX 5 he's heard complaints from the San Jose Police Department about a group of 30 people who have been arrested 10 times or more between April 1, 2020 and June...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters busy across the Bay Area

OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) - Fires kept fire crews busy across the Bay Area, Monday night.Oakland firefighters were battling a two-alarm structure fire, the department announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m.The fire was in the 1200 block of 48th Avenue, OFD said.OFD Command reported a majority of the fire has been "knocked down.Firefighters in San Francisco made quick work of a vegetation fire near 35 Kirkwood in Hunters Point on Monday evening.SFFD first tweeted about the one-alarm blaze at 8:17 p.m. Firefighters protected a nearby structure as crews put out the fire.They were reporting no structure damage and no injuries.The fire was declared contained at 8:22 p.m. and is Both fires are under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF Pride events prepared to deal with threats

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pride Events are being canceled in certain parts of the country—not because of COVID, but because of threats. A pride dance party in Nevada City was unable to happen this past weekend over safety concerns. In five days, San Francisco is having its first Pride Parade in two years. San Francisco […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The June election was bad news for Mayor London Breed

This June’s primary election has generated more fact-free comment and analysis than any in recent memory. From banner headlines to “think pieces,” the June 7th vote has been misinterpreted by the media in part because the coverage was not based on an analysis of the vote nor its political significance. The coverage was based on less than 50 percent of the actual vote and missed a key political theme of the election: the continuing political incompetence and vulnerability of Mayor London Breed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County warns of toxic algae blooms

Blue-green algae blooms have been spotted in multiple locations around Discovery Bay so Contra Costa County public health officials are advising anyone boating, fishing or swimming in the area to use caution. The toxic algae blooms can cause people or pets to get sick if they contact them, and the...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

