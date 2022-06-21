Warriors Finally Have A Title You Can't Make An Excuse For
RJ Bell: “I think this is one of the great titles in the history of the NBA. It answers so many questions, there were many doubters, and it’s such a statement title. Even though I’m kind of an anti-Steph Curry because so many people love him and I’m just contrarian like that....this is the one title you can’t make any excuses. To me that’s a great accomplishment!”
On today’s edition of “Straight Outta Vegas with RJ Bell,” RJ and AJ Hoffman compare the Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Title to previous titles won by the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Vegas crew thinks their title won against the Celtics carries more weight and is one of the great titles in NBA history that one no one can make an excuse for.
Comments / 0