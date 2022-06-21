ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Kindergarten Enrollment Leveling Out, Project Updates

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As of June 15th, Jamestown Kindergarten enrollment has “leveled out” according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech. At this time, enrollment...

www.newsdakota.com

newsdakota.com

Summer Nights On Central Teaming Up With VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Summer Nights on Central Committee is excited to announce the partnership between Valley City State University (VCSU) and Summer Nights on Central to bring you the first ever Summer Vikes on Central on September 8th. Committee members Reah Tykwinski, Kara Anderson and Trinity...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Airport Gearing Up for Large 2023 Projects

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, the Jamestown Regional Airport received funding for some maintenance and planned work. Airport Manager Katie Hemmer says this is all a precursor to some big projects they have planned in 2023. Hemmer says in 2023, they have plans for an entire electrical rehabilitation and...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Committee Hears Recycle North Dakota Parking Request

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee considered a request from Recycle North Dakota regarding a possible employee parking area. Ralph Friebel says at this time, employees park in the middle portion of the boulevard on 11th Ave. SE across from the current building. Friebel says...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Native Creates MSUM Scholarship

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown native Jeff Baenen has created the Jeffrey Baenen Broadcast Scholarship at his alma mater, Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated in 1976. The scholarships will go to fulltime students at MSUM majoring in Broadcast Journalism, with preference for incoming freshman or transfer students...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Jamestown, ND
Education
State
Washington State
City
Jamestown, ND
City
Lincoln, ND
newsdakota.com

University of Jamestown’s 10th President Dead at 88

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Dr. James S. Walker, the tenth president of the University of Jamestown, died last month. He was 88. Walker and his wife, Nadine, came to then Jamestown College in 1983. He began work during at a time when the college was facing serious financial challenges. His work paid off, and the college’s enrollment doubled before his retirement in 1993.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Mr. Basketball Academy Coming to Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attached is the information on the basketball camp starting on Monday for kids going into grades 7-12.. It’s not too late to register. This camp is a fundraiser for the boys basketball team. High School Basketball Camp – 7th -12th. June 20th...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Rally in the Valley 2022

The parade alone was a sight to behold – an endless procession of vehicles big and small, showcasing every corner and pocket of the community and demonstrating an intense feeling of pride that persisted throughout this year’s Rally in the Valley event. “(Rally is) good time for people,...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Legion Sweeps Fargo Post 2 on Tuesday

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com ) – The Valley City Post 60 Royals hosted the Fargo Post 2 Jets in a double header on Tuesday at Charlie Brown Field. Valley City sweeping the double header, taking game 1 by a score of 9-5, and winning the second game 12-0. Game 1: Valley City 9 Fargo 5.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center Field Day and Beef Production Field Tour

Ranchers and others interested in beef production are welcome to attend. The morning beef production tour is one of several tours including agronomy, northern hardy fruit and organic/sustainable agriculture offered during the field day. The afternoon session will focus on production systems, plant nutrition and plant pathology. Topics and speakers...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Duckin Down The Sheyenne River Winners

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Another Rally in the Valley has pasted and thanks to all of the people who attended this years event. The attendance was fantastic for this fun event. One of those events was the 2022 Duckin Down the Sheyenne River. Below are this years winners. Congratulations to...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

County Commission Fields 2023 Budget Requests

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission met Tuesday and heard some budget requests from county entities. Central Valley Health Unit Administrator Robin Iszler stated they were informed to prepare their budget and ask from the mill levy with a 2% increase in mind. Iszler says they prepared...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Arlene Kirschenman

Arlene Kirschenman, 89, Valley City, ND passed away at her home in The Legacy Place on June 19, 2022. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the ND Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND. The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
VALLEY CITY, ND
NewsBreak
Education
newsdakota.com

Drew Wrigley Meet & Greet June 25th In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will be visiting all 53 counties in the state this year.. Wrigley said, “we will be talking with North Dakotans from every corner of the state and all places in between. I’m looking forward to the journey.”
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Robert Pearson

Robert Pearson, 85, of Valley City, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Bob was born on February 18, 1937, to Alf and Minnie Pearson in Amenia, North Dakota. He attended school in Amenia and Ayr, graduating in 1955. Following high school, Bob attended Valley City Teacher’s College for three years. After being drafted in 1958, he served in Korea for one year and was discharged in 1960. Bob joined the National Guard in 1961 and served as a Staff Sergeant within that branch for 28 years.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

SkyWest Scheduling Changes Announced At Jamestown Airport

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – SkyWest Airlines has announced a temporary schedule change through the Jamestown Regional Airport as they continue to deal with staffing shortages. Earlier this year, SkyWest Airlines had issued a contract termination to more than 25 airports they service. The Federal Department of Transportation informed SkyWest...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Barbara Jean Henke

Barbara Jean Henke, 71, West Fargo, North Dakota formerly Valley City, North Dakota passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 25 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be 6-7 pm Friday at the church with a prayer service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday one hour before the service at the church.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Mayville Shuts out Valley City in Rain Shortened Game

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City welcomed Mayville to town on Monday on a day that started out hot and humid. However, the forecast wouldn’t stay like that all game as a thunderstorm passed through Valley City and would cut the game short after just 5 1/3 innings, giving Mayville the 4-0 win.
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Girl riding bike hit by car in Valley City

(Valley City, ND) -- A girl riding a bike is seriously injured after being struck by a road maintenance machine in Valley City. The collision happened late Tuesday morning north of Jefferson elementary school. The road maintenance roller was being operated by a city employee at the time of the accident.
VALLEY CITY, ND
kxnet.com

20-year-old dies in bicycle crash near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 20-year-old man has died after a collision between a bicycle and truck. On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., a bicycle was riding southbound on State Highway 20 when a Chevrolet Silverado was also southbound and came upon the bicycle on the roadway, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
JAMESTOWN, ND

