Jamestown Kindergarten Enrollment Leveling Out, Project Updates

Robert Pearson, 85, of Valley City, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, after a brief illness. Bob was born on February 18, 1937, to Alf and Minnie Pearson in Amenia, North Dakota. He attended school in Amenia and Ayr, graduating in 1955. Following high school, Bob attended Valley City Teacher’s College for three years. After being drafted in 1958, he served in Korea for one year and was discharged in 1960. Bob joined the National Guard in 1961 and served as a Staff Sergeant within that branch for 28 years.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO