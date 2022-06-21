ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brett Jensen gets Clickbaited + Who Cares about Cooper’s COVID?

tboggswbt
 2 days ago

We’re all human and today on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” we learned today that Brett is one of us after a headline from a local news source trips him up after announcing that American Airlines would be suspending access to some “major airports,” — but instead referred to an old story which included places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota and El Paso Texas.

Brett also shared his thoughts on Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement today that he has tested positive for COVID-19, including how newsworthy he really thinks it is as well as his opinion on how the media has covered this news + what the Governor left out in his message to North Carolinians.

Check in every weeknight from 7-8 on WBT to catch “Breaking with Brett Jensen.”

