Vermont State

Vermont Chamber welcomes new business outreach director

vermontbiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Henderson, former training coordinator at the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, has been named business outreach director at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce(link is external). In her new role, Henderson...

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 1

wamc.org

Vermont governor discusses workforce development during tour of Swanton manufacturer

Vermont Governor Phil Scott was at a manufacturing facility in Swanton Tuesday to promote bills he signed recently to enhance workforce development initiatives across the state. S.11, also known as Act 183, provides state investments in workforce development initiatives. Scott says most employers find their biggest challenge currently is finding...
SWANTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

AOE supports summer programs, mentoring for Afghan students

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education has committed $200,000 to support two national refugee non-profits with a presence in Vermont to ensure that refugee students and their families are provided with access to summer programs and community mentoring. The AOE will also leverage an existing partnership with the WIDA Consortium to offer targeted professional learning opportunities for teachers serving Afghan students and other multilingual newcomers.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VHV apprentice training program certifies first graduating cohort

VHV’s four-year accredited apprenticeship program was established with funding support from the Vermont Training Program. Photo from left to right: ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle, graduates Ben Peterson, Patrick Machia, Cameron Royce, Curtis Boudreau, Per Fjeld, Jesse Wing, and lead trainer Rob Ward. Vermont Business Magazine State and local officials...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont 211 launches new website

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont 211, a confidential 24/7 helpline that connects Vermonters with community, health, and human services, has launched a new website at https://vermont211.org/(link is external). “Vermont 211 is pleased to take our 17-year-old service into the 21st Century with new ease of access and tools to find resources...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Lake Champlain Chamber’s Leadership Champlain graduates 34th cohort

Vermont Business Magazine The 34th cohort of the Lake Champlain Chamber’s Leadership Champlain(link is external) program celebrated their graduation at Main Street Landing last week. Every year since 1988, Leadership Champlain has brought together a group of mid-career professionals who are interested in deepening their connections to Vermont, building...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

UVM gets $5.5 million to launch integrative health center

Integrative Health Center to Bring Innovation, Greater Accessibility, and Higher Quality of Life to Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont announced a broad, new initiative today that will deliver innovative, transdisciplinary, evidence-based healthcare practices to our region. Funded by a $5.5 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation, the Osher Center for Integrative Health at UVM will dramatically advance whole patient care, research, education, and health policy centered on treatments that incorporate proven methods from a variety of fields complementing allopathic (conventional) medicine.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

VPR and Vermont PBS are now Vermont Public

Vermont Business Magazine Today, VPR (Vermont Public Radio) and Vermont PBS have changed their name and brand to Vermont Public(link is external). This reflects the unified mission of the state's public media organization, which officially merged last year. “Our new name pays homage to our past while signaling a new...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scott outlines new workforce initiatives to fill Vermont's open jobs

200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose. It was history in the making on Tuesday in Pownal. An old schoolhouse from the early 1800s rolled through the center of the southwestern Vermont town on the way to its new home. Construction resumes on Burlington's Champlain Parkway after...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Governor Scott appoints Susanne Young Attorney General of Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott has appointed Susanne Young, a former deputy attorney general and secretary of administration, to be Vermont’s attorney general. Young will fill a vacancy created when TJ Donovan stepped down on June 20 to pursue other opportunities. She will serve out the six months remaining in the term.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont state employees contract offers pay hike, retention incentive

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont state employees may be taking home more money. Under a new two-year contract, members of the Vermont State Employees association will see a three percent pay increase, and then in January, they will also receive an additional $1,500 payment. State officials say this is...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Center for Ecostudies appoints new director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley environmental group will have a new leader starting this fall. The Vermont Center for Ecostudies monitors a variety of wildlife in our region including birds, insects, reptiles, amphibians, and plants. A lot of their work engages citizen scientists to look for species in...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Spongy moth caterpillar impact on Vermont’s trees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lot of trees lost their leaves thanks to the spongy moth caterpillar, and many Vermonters continue to say they are feeling the two good developments in the outbreak. There are signs that the virus and fungus that keep these caterpillars at bay appear to be...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Phil Scott declines to nominate replacement prosecutors in Addison and Rutland counties before election

The governor decided to keep deputy prosecutors in the top jobs until new state’s attorneys are elected in November. Both deputies filling in during the interim are running to be their counties’ next state’s attorneys. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott declines to nominate replacement prosecutors in Addison and Rutland counties before election.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Lisa Jablow: Governor Scott and the good ol' boys

We won’t see any positive changes for bobcats, bears, beavers and other wildlife until Vermont wildlife advocates truly have a say, and that starts with us having a literal seat at the decision-making table: The Fish & Wildlife Board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lisa Jablow: Governor Scott and the good ol' boys.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

