Vermont Chamber welcomes new business outreach director

Integrative Health Center to Bring Innovation, Greater Accessibility, and Higher Quality of Life to Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont announced a broad, new initiative today that will deliver innovative, transdisciplinary, evidence-based healthcare practices to our region. Funded by a $5.5 million grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation, the Osher Center for Integrative Health at UVM will dramatically advance whole patient care, research, education, and health policy centered on treatments that incorporate proven methods from a variety of fields complementing allopathic (conventional) medicine.
