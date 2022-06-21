ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Nursing hip issue

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kiermaier was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees due to left hip...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Swats pair of homers

Correa went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 11-10 loss to the Guardians. Correa went yard in the first and third innings, but he couldn't get another hit after that. He's gone 11-for-39 (.282) in his last nine games, adding four RBI and five runs scored in that span. The star shortstop hasn't flexed as much power in his first year with the Twins -- he has seven homers and a .466 slugging percentage while adding 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 doubles across 47 contests overall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Homers, plates four

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-10 win over the Twins. Gonzalez hit a two-run home run to give the Guardians a lead in the seventh inning and added a two-run single in the ninth to tie the game again. He came around to score on an Owen Miller sacrifice fly for the winning run. Over his last five games, Gonzalez has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with his first two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The rookie outfielder is up to a .333/.363/.500 slash line with 13 RBI, 12 runs and 10 doubles in 24 contests overall. With Oscar Mercado designated for assignment Tuesday, Gonzalez appears to have full control of an everyday role in right field going forward, though Franmil Reyes could draw some starts there when he's not the designated hitter.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Heading for MRI

Carrasco is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Astros with lower-back tightness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. The veteran right-hander lasted only 2.1 frames before being lifted from Wednesday's contest, and his availability going forward is now in question. It's an encouraging sign Carrasco will travel with the team to Miami rather than returning to New York to be evaluated, but his outlook will remain up in the air until the MRI results are announced.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Throws two innings

Whitley (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out two across two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance with Single-A Fayetteville on Wednesday,Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made his second rehab appearance as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He threw 21 of his 29 pitches...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Cam Gallagher: Reinstated from injured list

Gallagher (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. Gallagher began a rehab assignment in late May and hit .182 with two homers, a double, five RBI and three runs over 10 games at Triple-A Omaha. He'll provide additional depth behind the dish for the Royals now that he's back to full health.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Resting Thursday

Votto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers. Votto will take a seat for the day game after a night game as Reds manager David Bell rolls out an all-right-handed lineup to counter Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Brandon Drury will fill in at first base for Votto, who went 2-for-8 with a double between the first two contests of the series.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
Pirates' Heath Hembree: Designated for assignment

Hembree was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday. Hembree returned from the injured list last week and gave up a run on two hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings over three relief appearances since returning to the field. The right-hander will lose his place on the 40-man roster after Jerad Eickhoff's contract was selected by Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday

Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ

