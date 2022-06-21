ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Completely Ignores Teleprompter During Promotional Speech

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Go ahead and try to keep Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone reading what’s been prepared for him if he doesn’t want to do it. See, this happened on Monday when Sly showed up in London for a Paramount+ promotional event. He was there with other Paramount+ show stars as the streaming...

outsider.com

Comments / 38

Related
Variety

Kevin Costner Wants to Split His Western Epic ‘Horizon’ Into Four Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Costner has big plans for his long-awaited fourth directorial effort “Horizon,” an epic western that’s going into production at the end of August. The “Yellowstone” star told Variety that the project, which is housed with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is being planned as “four different movies” and that “about every three months, they’ll come out.” “They’re all different films that all connect, so you’re watching a saga of these storylines that are happening,” said the actor, who was in London doing press for the U.K. launch of Paramount+. Costner said the film is...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’: New Cast Member Dana Delany ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ About Landing Her Role

Dana Delany is going to be working with Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan on Tulsa King for Paramount+ and we get to see it? Sign me up. Yes, indeed, Delany is going to join Sly and the rest of the cast on this new show from the world of Taylor. In fact, after news broke from Variety about this happening, Delany confirms it on her Twitter account. You can see her message below.
TULSA, OK
ComicBook

Sylvester Stallone Teases Possible Yellowstone Cameo

Sylvester Stallone is teasing a possible cameo in Yellowstone. Over at Paramount+, the show is booming and the beloved actor wants in on the ride. The star talked to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming show Tulsa King. With Taylor Sheridan at the helm of both shows, it's natural to wonder if there could end up being some overlap at some point. Well, Stallone mentioned that he's known Yellowstone star Kevin Costner for "centuries." He's down for a crossover and ever has a premise. So, if fans respond well to Tulsa King, it could very well happen. There's no reason to think that it won't. Most of these Sheridan shows have been a hit for both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Don't be surprised if you see him pop up for a second in a later season of the TV mega-hit. Check out what he had to say about the prospect down below.l.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Norton
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dana Delany
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look as he performs with Jeff Beck in first appearance since Amber Heard admitted she can't afford $8.3million in damages

It was a cleaner-cut Johnny Depp who whipped fans into a frenzy on Sunday as he took to the stage with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. The typically bearded actor, who recently won his defamation case against Amber Heard, was clean shaven during his first public appearance since his ex-wife admitted she can't afford the $8.3 million in damages awarded to him during a Dateline interview last week.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teleprompter#Film Star#Variety#Paramount Media Networks
The Independent

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cut ties with Logan Paul after ‘suicide forest’ video, claims YouTuber

Logan Paul has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the YouTuber’s controversial video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.In 2017, Paul posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Charles's Nickname for Meghan Markle Is Surprisingly Meaningful

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans just about everything they could have asked for during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. There were Dior outfits, delightful photos, and, of course, the fact that little Lilibet has met her grandmother now after so long. In a new report from The Daily Express, a source close to the royals revealed another tidbut from within the rarified walls of the British monarchy: that Prince Charles has a sweet, although somewhat surprising, nickname for Markle: "Tungsten."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Josh Brolin Weighs In on Claims ‘Outer Range’ Is ‘Piggybacking’ Off ‘Yellowstone’

Click here to read the full article. A lot goes into signing onto a role for Josh Brolin. But it didn’t take much for him to agree to star in Amazon Prime Video’s “Outer Range.” “I never want to do anything straightforward,” he tells Variety. “I find it boring. This felt like a major swing and it had all the room to fail, and I like those odds.” The series, despite being part of the western genre, isn’t like others.  Set against the Teton Mountains in Wyoming, using the allure of a bottomless hole to weave a multi-layered story together. “I think the...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

483K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy