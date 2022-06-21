ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Bizarre moment pop star Casey Donovan 'dognaps' a puppy named Donatello from an apartment following drinks with its owner - but claims she was 'rescuing' the pet after witnessing a horrific act

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan claims video of her and a friend allegedly 'dognapping' a puppy was after they saw it being thrown across a flat.

CCTV footage shows Donovan and her friend 'Drew' wearing a red dress emerging from a doorway in the hall of a Brisbane apartment building on Sunday night.

The puppy, named Donatello, runs up to Donovan's friend in a friendly manner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufzbn_0gGnbych00
CCTV footage posted on Facebook shows Donovan and her friend, named as Drew, being approached by Donatello after they had exited a unit in a Brisbane apartment building

Drew picks up the dog while Donovan makes a quick glance back towards the unit they just exited.

The pair continue into the lift and enter it still carrying the dog.

They claimed they were in Donatello's owner's unit for drinks and decided to take the dog because they witnessed it being mistreated.

Donovan's friend said she took Donatello home to care for until the owner 'sobered up', and returned the dog a few hours later.

Video of the incident is claimed to have resulted in Donovan receiving death threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EY5kr_0gGnbych00
Donovan glances back as her friend picks up the puppy and the pair continue to the lift
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZ0ck_0gGnbych00
Later CCTV footage shows Donatello being taken back to the owner and Donovan has responded to the controversy sparked online by claiming Drew saw the puppy mistreated

Donovan posted a lengthy statement about the supposed 'dognapping' on Facebook.

It said they were at a friend of Drew's place when Drew allegedly witnessed the dog being thrown across the flat by her friend's housemate.

Donovan claims when she and Drew were in the hallway they were surprised to see Donatello there.

'Drew, still being very upset about what had happened and with great concern for the dog's welfare, decided to take the dog home so the people who were in the apartment that were heavily intoxicated could sober up and be more responsible with the poor dog,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjKrD_0gGnbych00
In her Facebook statement Donovan says that she agrees Drew 'should not have taken the dog' but her 'heart was in the right place' and the incident has been reported to authorities

'I didn't witness the dog being thrown and I have never met these people before. I stand by Drew's account of what happened.'

Donovan said her friend's heart 'was in the right place' and intended to return the dog when the housemate was not there, which she did when that was confirmed.

'I agree Drew should have not taken the dog and should have advised the friend immediately that she had, not the next morning,' she wrote.

'I believe Drew has taken steps to report the incident to officials for further follow up. No animal should be in harm's way or treated poorly.

'I have two adorable cats and a dog at my parent's place and am a huge animal welfare advocate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2un8tN_0gGnbych00
Since winning Australian Idol at just the age of 16 in 2004 Donovan has established a successful career as a singer and actress and is in Brisbane to star in the musical 9 TO 5

The owner has denied the dog was being mistreated.

Donovan is in Brisbane to star in the stage musical 9 to 5.

Casey's trials and triumphs

Casey Donovan grew up in the western Sydney suburb of Bankstown with her mother and a step-father after her biological dad walked out when she was two

When Casey Donovan won Australian Idol in 2004 at just the age of 16 an ad run by series sponsor Telstra mistakenly pointed people to the extremely explicit website run by a gay porn US actor of the same name

In 2014 Donovan revealed she had been catfished for six years from 2004 by a women called Olga who pretended she was a male Sydney IT professional called Campbell, who Donovan even 'got engaged' to at one point

Two years after winning Australian Idol she was dumped by her record label Sony leading her to take up other jobs such as a medical centre receptionist, and Uber driver

Her chance to get back in the spotlight came when she took part in and eventually won I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017

The 34-year-old singer has been very public about her struggles with her weight. In 2017 she boasted of having shed 23kg in 15 weeks. Donovan said in 2020 she was keeping her weight down with a low-calorie diet and that for exercise 'sex is great cardio'

In 2019 while appearing on told SBS-TV’s ancestry show Who Do You Think You Are she said 'I felt like I didn’t belong' while talking about how her Indigenous background had affected her life

Since winning Australian Idol in 2004 at 16, Donovan has established a career as an singer and actor.

She also won another reality series, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
heavenofanimals.com

Baby Black Panther Is Rescued By A Woman And Pointed Out For Raising Her With Her Dog

After their owner uploaded contentious photographs of them together, a black panther and a rottweiler dog have taken over the networks. The animal kingdom may astound us, not only with its exotic beauty, but also with the unexpected friendships that can form between individuals of different species, teaching us the most valuable lessons.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donatello
pawmypets.com

Pitbull fighting dogs are abandoned, one of them was looking after her terribly injured friend

The life of a fighting dog is very sad, they are not cared for or loved, they are forced to fight in an awful method and if they don’t they end up like Layla and Gracie. 2 Pitbull mix canines were located in a park on the verge of death, but what touched the hearts of the people who saved them is that while one can not even stand up from the pain, her faithful canine buddy who was also abandoned in a crucial circumstance was taking care of her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Widow, 41, who gave birth to her late husband's child via IVF 14 months AFTER he died from a heart attack reveals she is now trying for a second baby using their last remaining frozen embryo: 'They are a piece of him'

A widow who gave birth to her late husband's child 14 months after his death via in vitro fertilization has revealed she is now trying for baby number two using their frozen embryos. Sarah Shellenberger, 41, a teacher from Oklahoma, lost her husband Scott, 41, to a heart attack in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dognapping#Puppies#Gay#Australian#Cctv
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Stranger grabs female walker and forces her to the ground in terrifying abduction attempt during her afternoon walk - as cops release picture of the attacker

Police investigating the attempted abduction of a woman walking in a park have released a computer-generated image of the alleged attacker. A 36-year-old woman was out for a stroll in Melbourne's Churchill National Park on Saturday when she was approached from behind by a man at around 4.15pm. The woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British couple's dream holiday in Canada ends in 'nightmare' after they are ordered off their flight despite doing 'nothing wrong'

A British couple’s dream holiday in Canada ended in a ‘nightmare’ when they were ordered off their plane by armed police without being given any explanation. Retired surveyor Richard Brailey, 71, and his wife Patricia, 66, were among at least 25 passengers forced to leave the Air Canada flight before it left Montreal for Heathrow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dailyphew.com

Teary-Eyed Baby Fox Chases Couple In The Woods Begging For Help

Everything looks unpleasant and tough to overcome for a newborn who has just arrived in the world if it weren’t for his mother’s care. That is why, when these helpless creatures, regardless of species, are abandoned as orphans, our hearts tremble. A forlorn and desperate newborn fox, just...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Shocking footage shows 'teenage girls joyriding in a stolen car after pinched the keys from coaches bag before livestreaming the wild stunt'

A group of teenage girls have allegedly brazenly stolen a ute then taken it on a joy ride around Brisbane while livestreaming the stunt to friends online. Craig Pendlebury was coaching an Aussie rules football team at Kedron, in the city's north, on Tuesday night when the three girls allegedly ransacked his bag as it sat on the edge of the sports field.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman describes meeting 'creepy' Dawson twins and claims older brother Paul had hold over accused Chris - as murder trial is told of Lynette Dawson 'sighting' on day Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Sydney in 1983

A woman who encountered accused wife killer Chris Dawson and his brother Paul at a party in 2007 has described the twins as having a 'creepy' closeness. Fay Sinclair, a witness at Dawson's trial where he accused of murdering his wife Lyn, told the court he would always check with his older twin Paul before speaking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mom of Connecticut boy accused of dousing ball in gas, setting it on fire and burning six-year-old neighbor's face with it says victim's mother should be ARRESTED after video showed he was not attacked by a bully as she claimed

The mother of the Connecticut boy accused of setting his six-year-old neighbor on fire slammed the burned boy's mother after a video revealed the incident was not a result of bullying - as was previously claimed. Laura Giacobbe, 45, threatened legal action against the Krankall family and called for Maria...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

429K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy