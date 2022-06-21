Bizarre moment pop star Casey Donovan 'dognaps' a puppy named Donatello from an apartment following drinks with its owner - but claims she was 'rescuing' the pet after witnessing a horrific act

Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan claims video of her and a friend allegedly 'dognapping' a puppy was after they saw it being thrown across a flat.

CCTV footage shows Donovan and her friend 'Drew' wearing a red dress emerging from a doorway in the hall of a Brisbane apartment building on Sunday night.

The puppy, named Donatello, runs up to Donovan's friend in a friendly manner.

Drew picks up the dog while Donovan makes a quick glance back towards the unit they just exited.

The pair continue into the lift and enter it still carrying the dog.

They claimed they were in Donatello's owner's unit for drinks and decided to take the dog because they witnessed it being mistreated.

Donovan's friend said she took Donatello home to care for until the owner 'sobered up', and returned the dog a few hours later.

Video of the incident is claimed to have resulted in Donovan receiving death threats.

Donovan posted a lengthy statement about the supposed 'dognapping' on Facebook.

It said they were at a friend of Drew's place when Drew allegedly witnessed the dog being thrown across the flat by her friend's housemate.

Donovan claims when she and Drew were in the hallway they were surprised to see Donatello there.

'Drew, still being very upset about what had happened and with great concern for the dog's welfare, decided to take the dog home so the people who were in the apartment that were heavily intoxicated could sober up and be more responsible with the poor dog,' she wrote.

'I didn't witness the dog being thrown and I have never met these people before. I stand by Drew's account of what happened.'

Donovan said her friend's heart 'was in the right place' and intended to return the dog when the housemate was not there, which she did when that was confirmed.

'I agree Drew should have not taken the dog and should have advised the friend immediately that she had, not the next morning,' she wrote.

'I believe Drew has taken steps to report the incident to officials for further follow up. No animal should be in harm's way or treated poorly.

'I have two adorable cats and a dog at my parent's place and am a huge animal welfare advocate.'

Since winning Australian Idol at just the age of 16 in 2004 Donovan has established a successful career as a singer and actress and is in Brisbane to star in the musical 9 TO 5

The owner has denied the dog was being mistreated.

Donovan is in Brisbane to star in the stage musical 9 to 5.

Casey's trials and triumphs

Casey Donovan grew up in the western Sydney suburb of Bankstown with her mother and a step-father after her biological dad walked out when she was two

When Casey Donovan won Australian Idol in 2004 at just the age of 16 an ad run by series sponsor Telstra mistakenly pointed people to the extremely explicit website run by a gay porn US actor of the same name

In 2014 Donovan revealed she had been catfished for six years from 2004 by a women called Olga who pretended she was a male Sydney IT professional called Campbell, who Donovan even 'got engaged' to at one point

Two years after winning Australian Idol she was dumped by her record label Sony leading her to take up other jobs such as a medical centre receptionist, and Uber driver

Her chance to get back in the spotlight came when she took part in and eventually won I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! in 2017

The 34-year-old singer has been very public about her struggles with her weight. In 2017 she boasted of having shed 23kg in 15 weeks. Donovan said in 2020 she was keeping her weight down with a low-calorie diet and that for exercise 'sex is great cardio'

In 2019 while appearing on told SBS-TV’s ancestry show Who Do You Think You Are she said 'I felt like I didn’t belong' while talking about how her Indigenous background had affected her life

Since winning Australian Idol in 2004 at 16, Donovan has established a career as an singer and actor.

She also won another reality series, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, in 2017.