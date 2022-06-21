ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star OL Wilkin Formby Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas
 2 days ago

The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native announced he will be rolling with the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama landed a big piece to next year’s recruiting class without having to leave its own backyard. Four-star offensive lineman Wilkin Formby announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Monday night, choosing his hometown team over a top-four that also included Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

"Alabama is a school that has proven to develop guys, especially offensive linemen, for multiple years now," Formby said. "I think that's a good fit."

Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, announced his decision in front of friends and family at Northridge High School. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman is rated as the No. 83 overall player and No. 10 offensive tackle in next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He joins quarterback Eli Holstein, edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre and defensive backs Jahlil Hurley and Elliot Washington as the fifth member of Alabama’s 2023 class.

Despite taking in Alabama several times on his own, Formby elected to use one of his official visits to the Crimson Tide earlier this month. The four-star talent was at one point considered an Ole Miss lean. However, thanks to a strong recruiting effort from first-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford, Alabama was able to prevent one of its top targets from slipping across state lines.

“I would say he had a lot to do with [my commitment] because that's who I'm going to be with day in and day out," Formby said of Wolford. "His drills are some of the best I've ever seen. I've gotten the pleasure to have been coached by him before too at camps. He's a great coach. He's a really tough coach which is what you want to be one of the best, that's what you need."

In choosing Alabama, Formby continues a family legacy as his grandfather, Rod Wilkin, was a punter for the Crimson Tide under legendary head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1968-69. Formby grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide but pushed his fandom aside once his recruiting process began to heat up. Monday, he admitted it'll be nice to let out a few Roll Tides moving forward.

"Growing up here you've got a great, if not the best, program around with one of the best coaches," Formby said. "So growing up here, it was always big as far as being able to stay home and play at a program like this."

Along with the familiarity Alabama has to offer, Formby was also drawn to the stability of the Crimson Tide's coaching staff, stating that he looks forward to playing under both Wolford and Nick Saban during his college career.

"Coach Saban, he's not going anywhere unless he retires, which I don't know how long that will be, but I'll take my chances with that over other coaches leaving," Formby explained. "Anything can happen, and I think stability and development were two really big things. ... It came down to where I could feel developed, where I could feel comfortable and things like that."

Alabama currently sees Formby at the left tackle position, but the offensive lineman said he will play anywhere he's needed to at the next level. He is scheduled to join the Crimson Tide as an early enrollee in January.

Alabama landed a pair of SI99 offensive linemen in Elijah Pritchett and Tyler Booker in this year’s class. That came after it reeling in a trio of SI99 prospects in Tommy Brockermeyer, J.C. Latham and Jaeden Roberts at the position in 2021. Still, building in the trenches continues to be a point of emphasis for the Crimson Tide during this cycle as projected starters Emil Ekiyor Jr., Tyler Steen and Javion Cohen will all have draft decisions to make next year.

