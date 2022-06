Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, first opened in Belmont, North Carolina, by the family of the Jonas Brothers, has unveiled its second location at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The restaurant was originally inspired by the Jonas Brothers’ great grandmother Nellie, who grew up in Belmont working in the cotton mills, and was known for her cooking. Nellie’s was inspired by her traditions of music and food that have since continued in the Jonas family.

BELMONT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO