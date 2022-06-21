ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

1 Of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday. Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell, BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote...

www.erienewsnow.com

