June 21, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — In anticipation of the forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the court is expected to overturn its own 1973 precedent in Roe v. Wade, Minnesota Attorney General Ellison today reassured Minnesotans and the people of every state that no one will be prosecuted in Minnesota for seeking, helping someone else seek, or providing an abortion that is legal in Minnesota. He also assured people that no one from Minnesota or any state will be prosecuted in Minnesota for having a miscarriage, as has been criminally charged in Texas.

