IDAHO FALLS – The board members of Idaho Falls School District 91 have approved a resolution that will pay off their bond almost a decade earlier than expected. According to the news release, a resolution was approved on June 15 “that sets aside $5.65 million from the district’s payment and redemption fund to fully pay off its bond nine years early. The bond was set to mature in 2032, but should be completely paid off in 2023, saving taxpayers a total of $7.5 million.”

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO