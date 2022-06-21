ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Former State Representative Bob Turner Dies

By rwturner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer State Representative Robert “Bob” Turner of Voss in Coleman County, who represented Brown, Coleman and several other area counties in the Texas House of Representatives for 12 years, passed away on Sunday at the hospital in Coleman. Bob was 87 years of age. He served in the...

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: If the Texas Legislature acts on putting an independence referendum on the ballot, it wouldn't be legally valid

The Texas Republican Party's new platform, approved over the weekend at their convention in Houston, in part calls for a referendum on Texas secession to be placed on the general election ballot. If passed, this would allow Texas voters to decide whether they want to secede from the United States. However, even if the Texas Legislature were to act on this proposal, it would not be legally valid.
TEXAS STATE
Robert R. (Bob) Turner, 87, of Voss

Robert R. (Bob) Turner reported to final formation on Father’s Day, June 19th, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center, fitting for a man that was a father figure to many. Bob was born on August 10th, 1934, at Overall-Morris Memorial Hospital. A lifelong resident of Coleman County, Bob attended school at Voss, and then Mozelle where he graduated in 1951. Dad then enlisted in the Army and joined the 36th Infantry Division in 1952. During Basic Training Bob and his fellow soldiers would train under Captain Audi Murphy for bayonet drills. A “Four-deuce” mortar man, he would eventually earn the rank of Sergeant First Class. A Mustang, he then received a direct commission to 1st Lieutenant after graduating OCS in 1968 where he then transferred to the 490th Civil Affairs Company in Abilene, Texas. Bob would graduate from the Command and General Staff College, and later command the 490th at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his near 35 years of service, dad earned the Expert Infantryman Badge, and was awarded the “Ehrenkreuz der Bundeswehr in Silber” by the Federal Republic of Germany for prestigious service for negotiations between the U.S., NATO, and the FRG during The Cold War.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Brownwood ISD Releases Trustee Election Information

The date of the next Brownwood ISD Trustee Election is November 8, 2022 for Places 1, 3, 6, and 7. (See Board Policy BBB-Local) Early voting will be conducted at the Brown County Elections Office located at 613 N. Fisk, Suite 200, under the administration of Mr. Larry Franks, Elections Administrator, beginning October 24, 2022 and ending on November 4, 2022. Election day voting will be conducted at precinct locations around the city, depending on the voter’s residential address.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Zephyr Grad Named Fire Chief in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER – The City of Sweetwater announced Wednesday that Dewey Coy has accepted the position of Chief of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service. Chief Dewey Coy began his career in 1989 with the Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department in Zephyr, Texas. In 1998, Chief Coy joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Arkansas where he earned the rank of Battalion Chief. In December 2020, Chief Coy retired after 22 years of service.
SWEETWATER, TX
Kelli Dawn Wills, 49, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Kelli Dawn Wills, 49 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Ann Bancroft, 82, of Oklahoma, formerly of Brownwood

Ann Bancroft, age 82, of Oklahoma formerly of Brownwood passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Oklahoma City, OK. Ann was born on September 11, 1939, to Theodore and Myrtle Mae (Morehead) Johnson in Miller, Oklahoma. She lived and raised her three boys in Midwest City, Oklahoma, finally working and retiring as a Material Maintenance Manager at Tinker Airforce Base in Oklahoma City.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr.

A funeral service for Erwin Lee Bloss, Jr. will be Saturday, June 25, at 1:00 pm at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church, 1715 Coggin, Room 216, in Brownwood. Ministering will be Bill Allen, Leesa Stephens and Stacy Walker. Erwin was born April 3, 1957 in Denison, Texas and passed away on...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Gayle Ritchey, 73, of Early

Gayle Ritchey, 73 of Early passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. Gayle was born Monday, June 28, 1948 in Shawnee, Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma to James Russell Allen and Joyce Lea Ozment. She married Perry Ritchey on September 12, 1970 in Longview, Texas and the two began...
EARLY, TX
Texas judge won’t let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez, whose death last year was halted in part of a yearslong back-and-forth between the Texas prison system and the U.S. Supreme Court over religious rights of condemned prisoners.
TEXAS STATE
Clear Backpacks to be Required in Coleman and Panther Creek Schools

Two schools in Coleman County have announced they will require students to carry CLEAR BACKPACKS. Coleman ISD and Panther Creek CISD have announced policy to require all students to use clear backpacks in an effort to improve school safety measures. Coleman ISD shared that all bags are subject to search....
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Peggy Jean Ross, 85, of Brownwood

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross, 85 of Brownwood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20. The family will host a memorial service for Peggy at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Peggy was born on July 27th, 1936 to R.G. (Dick) and Lillie Jones of...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Republicans Fear Divisions Could Give O’Rourke Governor’s Seat

GOP members lived a six-day-long Republican convention, where amidst boastful cheers for Biden’s poor approval ratings, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned them that if they continue with their internal feuds, Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O’Rourke could take Abbott’s seat next election. Current conservative Gov. Greg Abbott...
UVALDE, TX
Texas Republican Party's new platform opposes legalizing pot for recreational use

There's no shortage of efforts to turn back the clock in the Texas Republican Party's new platform, which represents a continued pivot into far-right extremism. Perhaps it should come as little surprise then that the platform, adopted over the weekend at the Texas GOP's convention in Houston, includes a plank opposing the "legalization of recreational marijuana."
TEXAS STATE

