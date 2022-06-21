ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Downtown Las Vegas fire leaves many in need of new home

By Sally Jaramillo
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A devastating fire in downtown Las Vegas over the weekend left many people looking for a new place to live.

The fire near Fremont and Eastern destroyed several buildings and some two dozen vehicles.

Devastation caused by fire near downtown Las Vegas leaves hundreds without a home

City leaders are letting those impacted by the fire know they are ready and willing to help.

The Red Cross and Olivia Diaz Las Vegas City councilwoman are helping out in the effort to find those in need of a new home some immediate assistance.

“We know that it’s going to be a while before we recover and we can rebuild,” Diaz said.

Fire ravages downtown area, destroying buildings, vehicles

She also added that while she is devastated by the fire she is relieved that no lives were lost.

Marcus Lehner, who has lived at the Fremont Urban Townhome lofts for almost 3 years, is grateful for the assistance.

“It’s heartbreaking, there really are a lot of these people who lost a lot and I hope that they’re getting the help that they need, and no one, thank goodness got hurt,” he said.

Lehner tells 8 News Now his truck was destroyed in the fire.

We were out at a bar having a good time and our neighbor had called us and let us know that the neighborhood was on fire.

With the 4th of July holiday weeks away, city leaders have a message for residents this time of year.

“I would like all of our families to make sure their fire alarms are up to date and that their batteries are installed properly and that if they are older than 10 years they are switched out,” Diaz told 8 News Now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

