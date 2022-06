Residents of the 80th Assembly District: My name is Dale Yurs and I am running for the opportunity to serve as your representative in the State Assembly. I am running because I believe that our highest good is to do right by our neighbors. I believe we are here to help each other, and I believe everyone deserves to have access to the resources they need to flourish. By working together we can restore faith in government and make it once again work for the people.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO