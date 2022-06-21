Sno-balling into summer with a New Orleans-style sweet treat

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Everyone seems like they’re trying to cool off, especially in the extreme heat.

Some have found a delicious fix to the scorching temperaturesæchowing down on a Sno-Ball!

“In the summer I come to get sno-balls a lot,” said 12-year-old Emile Mattei. He frequents Sal’s Sno-Balls in Metairie and says his favorite flavor is rootbeer.

But if that’s not your speed, that’s okay! There are 53 other flavors to choose from, and you can mix and match.

It’s easy to see that with all the options, Sal’s is a local hangout spot.

12-year-old Natalie Celestin said: “Me and my friends, we ride our bikes here or we just meet up here.”

For some, grabbing a sno-ball at Sal’s is a decades-long tradition.

“I used to come here as a child around 8,” said Ana Borden. “I love bringing our children here to come and enjoy some sno-balls at the same age. Coming to Sal’s is just part of our ritual.”

Everyone has their favorite flavor with this sweet treat that helps you beat the heat.

