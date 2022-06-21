ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Morgan Tuck, UConn women’s basketball host clinic for young girls at Basketball Hall of Fame (photos)

By Meredith Perri
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — When Morgan Tuck asked the young girls sitting on the floor of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Center Court what Title IX was, only one or two raised their hands. Monday, though, nearly 70 young basketball players from the Springfield area learned as Tuck...

fox61.com

University of Hartford joins new conference amid Division III transition

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford is poised to join a new athletic conference, amid its ongoing transition from NCAA Division I athletics to Division III. The university announced Tuesday it has been accepted to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) and begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year. The University of Hartford will be the 11th member of the CCC once it begins competing.
HARTFORD, CT
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Nativity School of Worcester gets $100,000+ in donations since Worcester Bishop strips it of Catholic identity for flying Pride, BLM flags

Bishop Robert McManus’ decree prohibiting Nativity School of Worcester from identifying as a “Catholic” school Thursday quickly gained national attention, which in turn attracted a whole new group of donors to the middle school. Since the Bishop issued his decree, Nativity President Thomas McKenney said the school...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassMutual Center readies for a new era (Editorial)

The numbers from fiscal 2019 tell the story of what was missed or severely compromised during the COVID-19 pandemic — and what local business and political leaders are anxious to restore. A gross economic impact of $47.1 million. Creation of 555 jobs. A $4.4 million contribution in state and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: June 23, 2022

Ludlow – The Ludlow Knights of Columbus (Council 3535) will be sponsoring a meatloaf dinner to benefit the Community Survival Center on Saturday, July 9 in the SJB Pastoral Center, Hubbard Street. Take-out meals can be picked up between 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. and the dine-in dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Prepared by Chef Mike Trexler from Randall’s Farm, the homemade menu includes a meatloaf with onion gravy, mashed potatoes, a veggie medley, dessert, coffee and tea. A vegetarian option is available as well as raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The Community Survival Center, 240 Main St. in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield depends on the support of the community from the Ludlow, Wilbraham and Sixteen Acres area to assist the children and families that need help for food and clothing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children under 13. Call Gary at 413-636-6732 or Gerry 413-543-5939 for tickets.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow. “We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours...
WESTFIELD, MA
