Without exaggeration and — truly — without bias, New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino deserves a more serious nod for the 2022 All-Star Game. Major League Baseball is all about storylines, and Trevino arguably has one of the best of the season as we heard toward July. From his two clutch walk-offs featuring nods to his father (who passed away nine years ago) on his birthday as well as his son (on his fourth birthday) to the fact he leads MLB in Catcher Framing Runs to the moment he met his childhood hero Derek Jeter at “The Captain” premiere, you can’t possibly add more to this narrative without it sounding like a fairytale.

