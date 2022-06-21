ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Government under fire for plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjDn9_0gGnXQsH00
Financial News

The Government has come under fire for planning to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.

The Cabinet Office minister is said to have written to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit.

This would involve removing restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration, according to a leaked copy of the letter seen by the i newspaper.

“I trust you’ll agree this is a more proportionate regulatory response and reflective of the new approach to regulation outlined in the ‘Benefits of Brexit’ publication in January,” it said.

It is right that we reward our hard-working public sector workers with a pay rise, but this needs to be proportionate and balanced

The paper reported that Steve Barclay requested Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng outline further measures to ease the burden on business, referring explicitly to the need to alter curbs on bosses’ pay.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed it is exploring “whether there are any unnecessary restrictions on paying non-executive directors in shares, which could ensure they are fully invested in the success of the company they run”.

“If the company does well, directors do well,” it added.

It comes as the Prime Minister and Chancellor have argued that discipline and restraint on public sector pay are important now to manage inflationary pressures downwards.

“We have a responsibility to tackle inflation and stop it becoming entrenched,” No 10 said.

“To do this we must ensure that pay settlements are sensible and do not scramble to match inflation, and as a result drive up prices as the cost of goods and service increase to incorporate pay rises.”

Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said: “It is right that we reward our hard-working public sector workers with a pay rise, but this needs to be proportionate and balanced.

“Sustained higher levels of inflation would have a far bigger impact on people’s pay packets in the long run, destroying savings and extending the difficulties we’re facing for longer.”

On Monday, the chief secretary to the Treasury called for “public-sector pay discipline” and “collective society-wide responsibility” in order to prevent a 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

The Bank of England last week forecast inflation was set to hit 11% in the autumn as it hiked interest rates to 1.25% – the fifth successive rise.

Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, Baroness Smith, accused the Government of using “two sets of rules”: one for people on high incomes in the City, and another for workers elsewhere.

She told peers: “On one hand, we’re telling those who are working that you must have wage restraint. Does it not seem somewhat hypocritical to be saying to the City that those constraints, those curbs that have been in place are to be removed?

“My Lords, it comes back to (the fact) the Government seems to think the rules are for other people, but not for them and their friends.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “It’s the hallmark of a Government that lurches from crisis to crisis that instead of giving businesses real certainty, they’re looking down the sofa for random ideas.

“If this is what an audit review of four years, three consultations and thousands of pounds of taxpayers money has given us, it’s clear the Tories are incapable of governing.

“The Conservatives should be doing all they can to make Brexit work by fixing the holes in the Government’s patchwork deal. Labour will work in partnership with businesses to help create a stronger, more secure economy.”

A BEIS spokesperson said: “As announced last month, we are looking to strengthen the rules on clawing back bonuses from directors if their company collapses to stamp out ‘rewards for failure’.

“By the same token, we are also exploring whether there are any unnecessary restrictions on paying non-executive directors in shares, which could ensure they are fully invested in the success of the company they run. If the company does well, directors do well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Angela Rayner calls on government to declare any meetings where bankers’ bonuses raised

Labour’s Angela Rayner has demanded No 10’s chief of staff declare any meetings ministers may have held where scrapping a cap on bankers’ bonuses has been discussed.It comes after the government faced intense criticism and accusations of hypocrisy this week over plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector.In a letter to Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay, Labour’s deputy leader questioned the government’s “priorities” and said the plans were of “huge concern”.Her letter follows a report in the Financial Times in June 2021 that suggested the issue of a cap...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Public sector workers are told not to expect pay to keep up with inflation and warned to brace for real-terms cuts as Treasury warns against 'return to the 1970s'

Public sector workers should brace themselves for a real-terms pay cut to help curb inflation, the Prime Minister said last night. Pay awards would have to be 'proportionate and balanced', he added as the Treasury warned against 'a return to the 1970s'. A Government source said ministers were determined to...
BUSINESS
BBC

Basildon: Government to decide on plans for 2,800 homes

The government will have to decide on a plan for 2,800 homes and new retail and commercial space in an Essex town. Basildon Council's planning committee voted against the development on the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Southernhay, on Wednesday. Conservative councillors criticised the plans over the "mass, bulk and density" of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Directors#Uk#Cabinet Office#Business
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery amid warning Britain is ‘going backwards’

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.Spiralling inflation has sent energy and food prices soaring, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. But the Sutton Trust charity has warned of a growing postcode lottery in support for children on free school meals during the...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Tenants to get new rights to challenge ‘unscrupulous landlords’ on rent hikes and shoddy homes

Tenants will gain new rights to challenge “unscrupulous landlords” who ramp up rents or force them to live in shoddy homes, through fresh legislation.The Renters Reform Bill will also stop them from being locked into fixed-term tenancies and – after a three-year delay – end the scandal of no-fault evictions, ministers say.It is being hailed by Shelter, the housing charity, as a “gamechanger for England’s 11 million private renters”, after years of inaction by successive governments.“For the first time in a long time, tenants will be able to stand up to bad behaviour instead of living in fear,” said Polly...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Healthcare workers could walk out over pay: 'Summer of discontent' threat grows as Britain's biggest trade union warns staff could strike in move that would cripple the NHS

Britain's biggest trade union has threatened strike action that could cripple the NHS as part of a ‘summer of discontent’. Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said she would ‘strongly recommend’ walkouts if, as expected, Ministers offer health service staff in England a three per cent pay increase.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Millionaire cycling tycoon sues neighbours over Japanese knotweed which he claims is infesting his £1.6million London home

A millionaire cycling tycoon and his partner are suing their neighbours for £250,000 over Japanese knotweed which they say has infested the foundations of their £1.6m house. Christopher Clarke, boss of a bike tours business and director of a cycling charity, claims the knotweed has infested a patch of ground beside his detached home in affluent Kensal Green, north west London.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Business leaders urge government to prevent ‘summer of discontent’ or see more firms go under

Business leaders have urged the government to resolve a dispute over railway workers' pay and conditions after strikes caused travel chaos that is set to continue all week. Pub bosses warned a “summer of discontent” would hammer the industry and inevitably result in another wave of closures, just as firms begin to recover from a nightmare two years of lockdowns and restrictions.Small businesses and the self-employed were impacted hardest by nationwide while hospitality firms are expected to take a £1bn hit this week as Britons cancel outings.High streets and station concourses were unusually quiet on Tuesday, with retail data firm...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson told by agency bosses to drop ‘worrying’ plan to use their staff to break strikes

Boris Johnson’s plan allow the use of agency staff to break strikes will break In the international commitments, recruiters have warned.The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents more than 3,000 agencies, also warned the idea would fail to avert the rail strikes and would only “prolong” the bitter dispute.The confederation joined with the TUC in a joint call on business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to drop plans to repeal the ban – introduced in 1973 by Edward Heath’s Conservative government – as a ‘Summer of Discontent’ looms. The union body warned that the move would breach...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Working from home has WIDENED the gap between rich and poor as WFH workers spend their cash in affluent rural and suburban areas while poorer city areas miss out, report finds

Working from home has seen local economies in affluent areas of England boom while also widening the gap between rich and poor, a new report has shown. Despite grand claims that homeworking would enable the UK to 'level up' and rebalance economic equality, WFH civil servants, GPs and office workers have continued to feather their own nests while struggling communities stagnated.
ECONOMY
BBC

East Sussex County Council faces 'financial uncertainty'

East Sussex County Council faces an "unprecedented level of financial uncertainty", according to a report. The council's chief executive, Becky Shaw, said the impact of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, as well as rising inflation is affecting its finances. She said adult social care reforms will create additional demand...
BUSINESS
The Independent

No 10 defends inflation-busting rise for pensioners but not public workers

Downing Street has defended reinstating the triple lock on pensions while insisting that public sector workers receiving pay rises in line with inflation would further stoke rising costs.Retirees are set to see double-digit payments increases next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation.Asked why state pensions will rise with inflation but not public sector pay, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Pensioners, particularly those who receive state pensions, are disproportionately impacted by high energy costs.“They can’t always increase their incomes through work and they are more vulnerable to cost-of-living pressures”.He noted the Government took...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy