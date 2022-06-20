Lightning beat Avalanche 6-2: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 live blog

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche continue their push for their first Stanley Cup in 21 years in Game 3 Monday in Tampa, Fla.

The Avs won 7-0 in Game 2 Saturday over Tampa Bay to push their series lead to 2-0, dominating on both defense and offense and pushing to 14-2 so far in the playoffs.

———

10:04 p.m.

The Colorado Avalanche couldn't beat the Tampa Bay Lightning's home ice advantage. Hear from Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, plus Lightning's Corey Perry and Steven Stamkos.

9:49 p.m.

Avalanche fans are disappointed but still hopeful after the team's Game 3 loss Monday.

9:26 p.m.

We've got a recap up online here and will have continuing postgame coverage on Denver7 and the Denver7+ streaming app from now until 10:30 p.m. so stick with us!

9:10 p.m.

Hedman hit the post with a minute left on the power play, but run it out along with the rest of the game. The Lightning take advantage of the home ice with a 6-2 victory over the Avs.

9:06 p.m.

It's scrappy Stanley Cup hockey time. Cogliano catches another penalty and Logan O'Connor and Ross Colton get penalties for fighting after a few good haymakers. Tampa Bay will end up on the power play.

9:04 p.m.

The Avs had Frankie out of the net for a while during their power play but now that both teams are back to full strength he's back in net. 2:30 left in the game.

9 p.m.

Nikita Kucherov, who was injured on the Toews crosscheck after going down awkwardly and into the boards, heads off the ice. The Lightning get called for too many men on the ice so we have 4-on-4 hockey for a minute with about 5 minutes left. But the goaltender is pulled for the Avs, so we have 5-on-4 for a bit longer before the Avs get a minute-long power play.

8:57 p.m.

And Devon Toews gets called for cross-checking. Lightning go on the 5-on-3 for the next 26 seconds. We've got 6 minutes left in the game.

8:54 p.m.

And Cogliano picks up another penalty as Corey Perry sits on the puck next to the boards. Tampa Bay on the power play.

8:39 p.m.

Vasilevskiy stops Compher on a good chance yet again — more of what folks have come to expect from him than the past two games.

8:31 p.m.

We start the third with 4-on-4 hockey for the first 1:44, let's see what the Avs can get going. Lightning lead 6-2.

8:10 p.m.

They're chirping hard on the ice in Tampa after Andrew Cogliano and Mikhail Sergachev each take roughing penalties with 16 second left in the second.

8:07 p.m.

No goals on the power play. With 1:32 left in the second, it's 6-2 Lightning.

8:04 p.m.

The Avalanche get a chance to get one back on the power play after Alex Killorn gets called for slashing.

8:01 p.m.

And the power play doesn't last long as Corey Perry scores to put the Lightning up 6-2. We've got 4:30 left in the second.

7:58 p.m.

And the Lightning will get their first big chance to test Frankie as they hit the power play once again after Nico Sturm gets called for delay of game after firing the puck into the stands.

7:51 p.m.

The teams go back to full strength and Maroon, fresh out of the box, puts one in the back of the net for the Lightning. Tampa Bay leads 5-2 with 8:45 left in the second.

Pavel Francouz is in the net for the Avs.

7:46 p.m.

We get 4-on-4 hockey after penalties on Josh Manson and Pat Maroon for roughing.

7:44 p.m.

The Avalanche are quickly back to a two-goal deficit after Stamkos puts one over Kuemper's left shoulder. 4-2 Lightning with 11:26 left in the second.

7:36 p.m.

Number 2 for Landy! Landeskog gets the goal on the power play from the slot with the assist from Makar and Rantanen. The Lightning lead 3-2 with 14:50 left in the second. Let's check in on Ball Arena:

7:34 p.m.

Vasilevskiy has another immaculate save on Compher. But Colton gets called for hooking and the Avs will hit the power play again with just under 16 minutes left in the second.

7:30 p.m.

Nick Paul puts one in the back of the net after an Avs turnover in their own zone, assisted by Ross Colton. Lightning lead 3-1 with 18 minutes left in the second.

7:26 p.m.

It's been quite the playoffs so far for Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen.

7:22 p.m.

7:07 p.m.

The Avs get a few more shots on goal to end the period, but we head to the first intermission with Tampa Bay leading 2-1. The Avalanche have outshot Tampa Bay 14-12 so far.

6:59 p.m.

After an Avs giveaway in the Lightning zone, Palat gives the Lightning their first lead of the series off an assist by Stamkos. Tampa Bay leads 2-1 with 5 minutes left in the first period.

6:53 p.m.

The Avalanche kill off the penalty but Anthony Cirelli takes the puck up from the neutral zone to push one past Kuemper and tie the game 1-1.

6:48 p.m.

Alex Newhook gets called for holding the stick so the Lightning will have another power play coming up after the break.

6:45 p.m.

Gabriel Landeskog tips in a loose puck after a shot from Mikko Rantanen on the power play to put the Avs up 1-0 with 11:35 left in the first period. The Avs have scored seven first-period goals so far in the Stanley Cup Final.

6:39 p.m.

Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat catches a high-sticking penalty. We'll get 4-on-4 hockey for 41 seconds and the Avs will get a power play for 1:19 to follow.

6:36 p.m.

After the goal was taken off the board, Compher gets called for interference against Steven Stamkos. Lightning hit the power play for the next two minutes.

6:34 p.m.

Just kidding. We're back to 0-0 after officials in Toronto rule the Avs were offside after the puck crept slightly past the blue line.

6:29 p.m.

VALERI NICHUSHKIN AGAIN! Chu Chu scores his fourth goal of the series on a floater to put the Avs up 1-0 with exactly 15 minutes left in the first. But wait, there is a challenge that the Avs were offside on the play...

6:28 p.m.

Darcy Kuemper denies the Lightning on two good opportunities, while Andrei Vasilevskiy somehow manages to slide all the way to his right to stop a shot from JT Compher. 0-0 with 15 minutes left in the first.

5:54 p.m.

Your Colorado Avalanche starting lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

5:51 p.m.

The Denver7 crews in Tampa for games 3 and 4 have the full breakdown of what the atmosphere is in the city ahead of Monday night's game.

5:45 p.m.

Andre Burakovsky, who has three points so far this series, is unlikely to play tonight. Nicolas Aube-Kubel is likely to replace him in the lineup. Brayden Point is also a scratch for Tampa Bay.

5:44 p.m.

A little salty to start things off in Tampa tonight.

5:21 p.m.

Anne Trujillo is in Tampa for Stanley Cup Final games 3 and 4 coverage, and sat down before heading to Florida to talk about her favorite Avalanche moment and how hockey has become a mainstay for her family and others in Denver over the past 27 years. Click here to watch.

