ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Tribal leaders and feds reestablish Bears Ears Commission

By SAM METZ
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y96rZ_0gGnXDe400
Bears Ears Agreement FILE - Arch Canyon within Bears Ears National Monument is seen on May 8, 2017, in Utah. Federal officials and tribal nations signed a document on Saturday, June 18, 2022, that formally reestablishes a commission to jointly govern the Bears Ears National Monument that was restored to full size last year by the Biden administration. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) (Francisco Kjolseth)

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Federal officials and tribal nations have formally reestablished a commission to oversee land management decisions at a national monument in Utah — among the first such joint governance agreements signed by Native Americans and U.S. officials.

Leaders from agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service met with representatives from five tribal nations Saturday to sign a document formalizing the Bears Ears Commission, a governing body tasked with day-to-day decisions on the 2,125 square-mile (5,500 square-kilometer) Bears Ears National Monument.

In 2021, President Joe Biden restored two sprawling national monuments in southern Utah — Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — reversing a decision by President Donald Trump that opened for mining and other development hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged lands sacred to Native Americans and home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs.

Together, the monuments encompass an area nearly the size of Connecticut, and were created by Democratic administrations under a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historic, geographically or culturally important.

Tribes have long sought a larger role in their oversight.

“This is an important step as we move forward together to ensure that Tribal expertise and traditional perspectives remain at the forefront of our joint decision-making for the Bears Ears National Monument. This type of true co-management will serve as a model for our work to honor the nation-to-nation relationship in the future," said Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, one of the agreement's signatories.

The Bears Ears Commission and Obama-era joint governance plan was altered to the chagrin of tribal officials when Trump downsized the monument in 2017. The five nations, all of which were driven off land included in the monument, are the Hopi, the Navajo Nation, the Pueblo of Zuni, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation.

“Today, instead of being removed from a landscape to make way for a public park, we are being invited back to our ancestral homelands to help repair them and plan for a resilient future. We are being asked to apply our traditional knowledge to both the natural and human-caused ecological challenges, drought, erosion, visitation, etc.,” said Bears Ears Commission Co-Chair and Lieutenant Governor of Zuni Pueblo Carleton Bowekaty.

Tribes also play a role in jointly managing some resources within national park units, including Canyon de Chelly National Monument on the Navajo Nation and Point Reyes National Seashore on the historic lands of the Coast Miwok and Southern Pomo in California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court gave Republican legislative leaders in North Carolina a win Thursday in an ongoing fight over the state's latest photo identification voting law. The 8-1 decision doesn't end the more than three-year dispute over the voter ID law, which is not currently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his initial Brooks endorsement. The loss ends a turbulent campaign that pit...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

New York passes landmark voting rights legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's governor signed a law Monday intended to prevent local officials from enacting rules that might suppress people's voting rights because of their race. The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the late civil rights activist who represented Georgia in...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
WSB Radio

Ross Harris’ parents feel ‘vindicated’ after Ga. Supreme Court overturns his conviction

The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned a Georgia father’s murder conviction after he was charged with intentionally leaving his toddler son in a hot car. Ross Harris was found guilty of murdering 22-month-old Cooper Harris in 2016. Harris left his son in the backseat of his car outside his office for hours in 2014, leading to the child’s death from hyperthermia.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Uvalde shooting hearing: School police chief ‘put the lives of officers ahead of ... children’

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas public safety chief testified at a state Senate hearing Tuesday, saying that the Uvalde police response was an “abject failure.”. The Associated Press said Col. Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on how the police handled the shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Radio

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute Mountain#Native Americans#U S Forest Service#The Bears Ears Commission#Democratic
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly burning, killing her husband

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly burning and killing her husband on Thursday. WHP-TV said Susquehanna Township police were called out to a home around 5 a.m. on June 16 after they received a call from Evelyn Henderson, 66. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she found her husband dead and believed he killed himself by burning himself, according to court records obtained by WHP-TV.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WSB Radio

Police: Indiana woman arrested for allegedly hitting state trooper, officer before leaving the scene

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a state trooper and an officer before leaving the scene, according to the Indiana State Police. The ISP in a news release said that a state trooper is in the hospital in serious condition and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has minor injuries after they were involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
76K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy