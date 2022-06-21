Motorcyclist in critical condition after losing control near Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Holland Monday.
It happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township.
The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Holland Township, lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the motorcycle fell on its side and slid across the road.
The man was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
