ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Motorcyclist in critical condition after losing control near Holland

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wTNs_0gGnX9CP00

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Holland Monday.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Holland Township, lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the motorcycle fell on its side and slid across the road.

The man was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Depot Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Netherlands
Detroit News

1 dead, 4 others stable after suspect overdose at W. Mich. motel

One person is dead and four others are in stable condition after police found them unresponsive in a west Michigan motel room, officials said. Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called to a motel in the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township for a report of five people who were unconscious in one of the rooms.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Murder charge issued after 69-year-old man’s body found in rear seat of car

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An ongoing police investigation into the shooting death of a 69-year-old Grand Rapids man earlier this month has resulted in a suspect facing charges. Richard John Jekel, who was known as as an advocate for older people and played on the University of Michigan football team that went to the 1972 Rose Bowl, was found dead in the rear seat of a car June 6 by police.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy