Eye on America: A look at gun violence, the Lincoln Memorial’s role in social change, and more

Nobody but David Hackett Fischer could have written this comprehensive and enlightening history of the impact of enslaved Africans and their American descendants on U.S. history, yet another landmark study in his analysis of the origins of American society. Like his previous books Albion’s Seed, Champlain’s Dream, Paul Revere’s Ride, and Washington’s Crossing, African Founders combines an extraordinary depth of detail with a sweeping analysis of American social development to provide a succession of rich insights into North American history and culture.
Comments / 0