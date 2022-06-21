Fire at Montebello Garden Apts. leaves 24 units displaced

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a fire at Montebello Garden Apartments.

According to the department, truck 10 was on the scene and reported smoke showing from the roof at 4372 Montebello Dr.

According to the department, 24 apartment units will be displaced for the night due to utilities having to be shut off to the 12 apartment units and the 12 adjacent apartment units while firefighters conduct their investigation.

There was significant fire damage to third-level apartments in unit 4372 along with water damage on the second and garden levels.

A spokesperson for the department says the fire was caused by improperly disposed smoking material on a deck.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

