COLUMBUS: Local radio club to participate in American Radio Relay League event
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Area Amateur Radio Club will be taking part in an exercise involving the American Radio Relay League on June 25 and 26, according to Public Information Officer Norman Easterbrook.Georgia: Muscogee County voters set to go back to polls Tuesday to decide runoffs
The event will be Cooper Creek Park, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and lasting until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. It will include various forms of radio communication such as generators, battery and solar power.
There will also be a “Get On The Air” (GOTA) station available at the event for people to talk with others across the United States.Founders Day: Making dreams come true at The Columbus Dream Center
For information, visit the club’s website at W4CVY.org .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0