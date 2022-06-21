ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

COLUMBUS: Local radio club to participate in American Radio Relay League event

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Area Amateur Radio Club will be taking part in an exercise involving the American Radio Relay League on June 25 and 26, according to Public Information Officer Norman Easterbrook.

The event will be Cooper Creek Park, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and lasting until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. It will include various forms of radio communication such as generators, battery and solar power.

There will also be a “Get On The Air” (GOTA) station available at the event for people to talk with others across the United States.

For information, visit the club’s website at W4CVY.org .

