ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

The day Sam Snead played at Elizabethton Golf Course

By Joe Avento
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — The William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament is set for this weekend, but nothing that happens at Elizabethton Golf Course will top a match that was held almost 50 years ago. Back in 1972, Sam Snead and his nephew J.C. Snead came to town...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Teague, 74, among Kingsport Speedway leaders

Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys earn seventh win in last 11 games

Johnson City’s slow start has kept the Doughboys fighting to stay out of the cellar in the Appalachian League’s West Division. However, winning for the seventh time in 11 starts, the Doughboys can lay claim to higher aspirations. This time it was Danville that fell victim to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucketneers back in TBT

East Tennessee State will again be represented in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The Bucketneers, a team made up mostly of former ETSU players, are in the field for the $1 million winner-take-all tournament, which begins July 24. Last year, the team made it to the Sweet 16 before losing...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Payne's Johnson City journey involves healing, hope for future

Ethan Payne is working hard this summer, grinding away at-bats in the heat of the Appalachian League for the Johnson City Doughboys. He would much rather be in Omaha, Nebraska. Unfortunately, Payne and his University of Tennessee teammates didn’t make it to the College World Series, losing a tough best-of-three...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
West Virginia State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith, executive chairman of BMS parent company, dies

Bruton Smith, the legendary businessman and racing promoter, died Wednesday. He was 95. Smith, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2016, was the founder and executive chairman of Sonic Automotive, which operates over 160 dealerships in 23 states; and Speedway Motorsports, which has 11 premier properties including Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, which is set to host this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Webb ready for big challenge with UC softball

It’s going to be a different task for Ray Webb with Unicoi County softball, but he said he believes he’s ready for the challenge. He takes over from the ultra-successful Grady Lingerfelt, who coached Unicoi to 626 wins, 13 district titles, eight region championships, and the 2009 Class AA state title.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Crazy 8s to feature top American runners next month

KINGSPORT — In less than a month, droves of folks will be both lining and running the streets of the Model City for the 32nd edition of the Ballad Health Crazy 8s 8-kilometer road race. On Monday, race organizers announced this year’s torchbearers, awarded the first medals and unveiled...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Snead
Person
Bill Greene
Johnson City Press

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals earns status as marquee event

BRISTOL — The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals took center stage in American motorsports Sunday with an off week for the NASCAR Cup Series and IndyCar. Bristol Dragway proved to be the ultimate showcase with a huge turnout of fans, along with picture, perfect weather conditions. Getting a smooth run down the track made it challenging for the drivers, but interesting for the fans.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Golf#Golf Balls#Golf Cart#Pga#Washington Senators Farm
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 23

June 23, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported bits and pieces of news from around the area. Several advertisements were also scattered amongst the news items. “W.S. Hickey’s babe is improving.”. “T.A. Cox, Esq., of Johnson City, was in town last...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Cookout coming to Jonesborough

Cookout, the popular fast-food chain, is opening a restaurant in Jonesborough. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said he expects the restaurant will open either later this year or early next year. The site is located off North Lincoln Avenue and East Jackson Boulevard at 150 N. Lincoln, near the Jonesborough Pizza Parlor and the Old Towne Pancake House. Crews have been at the site in recent days demolishing a bank that used to stand on the property to make way for the Cookout.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Section of Greenbelt to be closed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Sammy Jackson

GRAY - Mr. Sammy Jackson, age 76, Gray, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Jackson was born December 28, 1945, in Kingsport, TN and the son of the late Emerson & Ollie Spears Jackson. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, James, Wayne and Junior and a sister, Lucille Johnson.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

On display: Jimmie Rodgers guitar unveiled in Bristol

BRISTOL — The legendary country crooner and yodeler, Jimmie Rodgers, helped bring commercial country music to fruition and put Bristol on the map through the 1927 Bristol Sessions. Now, Rodgers’ most recognizable guitar is on display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the famed country music recordings.
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy