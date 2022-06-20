ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty Monday of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr.,...

