EAST BOSTON – A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car Tuesday morning as he was being put into a transport van in East Boston. After the crash, witnesses chased down the suspected driver. Part of Border Street was temporarily blocked off after the crash. "All of a sudden I hear a big bang out of nowhere," neighbor Nelson Flores said.Alicia Studley was standing near the Ride Right Transportaiton van as her 63-year-old father had just been moved onto a lift in his wheelchair. That's when she said a silver Chevy Impala slammed into the van."I had to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO